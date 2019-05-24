AirAsia Berhad : celebrates 5 years of over-the-counter ticket bookings and payment

Bangkok, 24 May 2019 - AirAsia and Counter Service Co celebrate the 5th anniversary of over-the-counter bookings with a special promotion on flights starting today.

Book flights from Bangkok to Phitsanulok, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Hat Yai and Chiang Rai from only THB477 one way, or international flights to Siem Reap, Singapore, Nha Trang and Macau from only THB1,077 one way. AirAsia long-haul direct flights from Bangkok to Japan, South Korea and Australia can also be booked from only THB2,990 one way.

Guests who book via Counter Service or at 7-Eleven stores across Thailand will also receive 5kg of free checked baggage when booking 20kg baggage allowance.

AirAsia Thailand CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said, 'Booking a flight at Counter Service branches and 7-Eleven stores has never been easier. Since partnering with Counter Service in 2014, we've been able to provide our guests with travel deals at the convenience of a storefront. To thank our guests, we've made thousands of seats available at special fares and we hope they take advantage of this special promotion.

'AirAsia is always developing its ticketing and payment channels to better serve an array of guests. Counter Service branches in 7-Eleven stores and other locations allow customers across Bangkok and the rest of the country to readily access our low fares. They also provide a way to offer the latest promotions, including this special deal which offers both low fares and extra baggage allowance. We expect this promotion will be well received.'

Senior Vice President of Counter Service Co. Ltd., Weeradej Ackapolpanich, said, 'AirAsia and Counter Service's business partnership is aimed at cooperatively developing services to constantly respond to the needs of customers. Many of AirAsia's consumers make their payment via the Counter Service as indicated by the growth of AirAsia users in 2018 which is 15 percent higher than 2017.'

Counter Service, which has been providing booking and payment services for over 20 years, aims to expand its branch network nationwide by 10 percent this year, to cover all groups of customers and make travel and tourism more convenient. Counter Service Co operates more than 13,000 branches in stores and malls throughout Thailand, and continues to grow its Book & Pay service.

* Valid for bookings made between 24 May and 23 June 2019 for travel from 25 May-30 September 2019 only at 7-Eleven branches with the Counter Service logo. Guests who book 20 kilograms of luggage during this period will be entitled to an additional 5 kilograms of checked baggage allowance free.