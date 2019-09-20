AirAsia Berhad : celebrates 600 million guests flown with BIG Sale

SEPANG, 20 September 2019 - AirAsia, the world's best low-cost airline for 11 years running, is celebrating 600 million guests flown with a BIG Sale and 6 million promotional seats.

Enjoy promotional all-in AirAsia BIG Member fares from as low as RM12* for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Kuantan, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching, from RM50* for flights to Surat Thani, Krabi, Visakhapatnam, Maldives (Male), Bangkok, Can Tho and many more.

Fly AirAsia X from as low as RM196* from Kuala Lumpur to Tianjin, Seoul, Taipei, Gold Coast, Osaka and other exciting long-haul destinations. For extra comfort and perks, try our award-winning Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Wuhan, Busan, Fukuoka, Melbourne from only RM796*.

Enjoy 16% off Pick A Seat when making seat selection with flights during the initial booking stage, up to 40% off bookings for selected hotels and up to 60% off flight-plus-hotel holiday packages. BIG members will earn an additional 600 BIG points when booking activities during the BIG Sale period (minimum spending of RM200).

Book at airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from 23 September 2019 (0001h GMT +8) to 26 September 2019 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 10 February and 15 December 2020 .

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Karen Chan said, 'As a show of appreciation to our 600 million guests flown, we are pleased to announce a BIG Sale across our network. As we further transform into a travel tech platform company, the AirAsia BIG Sale will become more than just flight promotions. Be sure to look out for exclusive discounts on selected hotels, activities and flight-plus-hotel packages when you book your next journey on airasia.com.'

AirAsia BIG Members, BigPay users and AirAsia Credit Card holders will be able to take advantage of a 24-hour priority access period starting 22 September 2019. Simply log in as a BIG Member on airasia.com to access seats at the lowest fares. (0001h GMT +8). BIG Members will also be able to redeem promotional seats from as little as 500 BIG Points one way on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

* All-in fares including taxes and fees. Refer to Terms and Conditions here.