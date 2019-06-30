Log in
AirAsia Berhad : celebrates its first route between the Philippines and Japan

06/30/2019 | 05:03am EDT

MANILA, 29 June 2019 - AirAsia is launching its first-ever route between the Philippines and Japan from Manila to Osaka, which will commence on July 1, 2019.

The whole day celebration today, June 29 at SM Mall of Asia is open to the public from 10am to 8pm, with various fun Japanese game show inspired games and activities and exciting prizes to be won. Registration for the games is free and the players will stand a chance to win free return flights to Osaka.

Guests can also savour authentic Japanese food, watch live performances by AirAsia cabin crew, Hapon 3 and Sharla of The Voice Philippines, book flights and tour packages, and process visas at a discounted rate during the event.

The launch celebration will be held with the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) in the Philippines and AirAsia Philippines President and CEO Captain Dexter Comendador.

AirAsia Philippines President and CEO Dexter Comendador said, 'We are excited to celebrate this milestone and add Japan to our growing network. This will surely pave the way for us to connect more international cities to further promote Philippine tourism.

'Japan is one of the top inbound tourism markets in the Philippines, with 57,724 arrivals recorded in the first quarter of this year. With this new route enhancing bilateral connectivity, we hope to continue promoting the Philippines as a must-visit destinations for Japanese tourists and bring Japan closer to Filipinos.'

AirAsia Philippines now flies to 13 international destinations from Manila to Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Bali, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Macau, Taipei, Kaohsiung and Seoul.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsiaPH) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 09:02:08 UTC
