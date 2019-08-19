Log in
AirAsia Berhad : connects Kuala Lumpur to the hidden island paradise of Belitung

08/19/2019

SEPANG, 19 August 2019 - AirAsia today launched a new route connecting Kuala Lumpur to Belitung, an island paradise off the east coast of Sumatra, Indonesia.

As the first airline that connects Kuala Lumpur and Belitung, AirAsia's four times weekly direct service will commence on 2 October 2019.

Belitung, surrounded by more than 100 small islands with pristine beaches and crystal clear water, offers travellers a great island getaway with various water activities and natural beauty.

AirAsia Regional Commercial Head Amanda Woo said, 'Indonesia has more to offer than just Bali and Lombok. Belitung is a beautiful, amazing place with huge untapped tourism potential, and we hope that with this new direct service, more and more people will be able to discover this hidden gem. The new route is also a testament to our firm commitment to support the Indonesian government in its efforts to develop 10 new priority tourism destinations.'

To celebrate this new route, AirAsia is offering special all-in members fare from as low as RM79* from Kuala Lumpur. Book your flight onairasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from today until 25 August 2019 for travel between 2 October 2019 and 28 March 2020 to enjoy these special fares. BIG members will enjoy zero processing fees when making payment using BigPay.

Known for picturesque islands with white, sandy beaches, Pulau Pasir, Pulau Batu Burung Garuda, Pulau Leebong and Pulau Batu Berlayar are among the most popular islands surrounding Belitung. Travellers can also explore unique geopark experiences at natural attractions such as Kelayang Cave, Kelapa Kampit Open Pit, Pulau Kepayang Turtle Conservation or Gurok Beraye Waterfall. Photography enthusiasts should head to Danau Kaolin, a scenic lake with bright blue waters and white mineral deposits, or Museum Kata Andrea Hirata, a literary museum decorated in rainbow colours.

In addition to the new route, AirAsia also operates daily flights to Belitung from the Indonesian capital Jakarta beginning 1 October 2019. AirAsia currently connects Kuala Lumpur to 14 other Indonesian destinations - Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Bali, Lombok, Yogyakarta, Pekanbaru, Pontianak, Padang, Palembang, Semarang, Makassar, Bandung and Banda Aceh.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

*Promotional all-in-fares are for AirAsia BIG member only. All-in non member fares starts from RM84 for one-way travel inclusive of taxes.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:16:00 UTC
