AirAsia Berhad : continues to take Australian surfing to new heights

SYDNEY, 12 July 2019 - AirAsia, the World's Best Low-Cost Airline, is taking Australian surfing to new heights for another year, renewing its multifaceted deal and commitment to the sport.

Head of Branding Rudy Khaw for AirAsia Group said, 'The sponsorship renewal builds on a successful first year partnership with Australia's surfing bodies. Surfing is at the heart of Australian culture and we're proud to have formed such a strong connection with the surfing community here.

'Our extensive network of more than 140 destinations offers surfers some of the world's best surf breaks, in places such as Indonesia, Taiwan, the Maldives, Japan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

'By partnering with Surfing Australia and state surfing bodies in New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland we're demonstrating our commitment to making low-cost travel a reality not only for our surfers but for all Australians. Combined with our surfboards fly free policy, this makes us the airline of choice for surfers.'

Surfing Australia CEO Chris Mater said, 'We are delighted to continue our partnership with AirAsia.'

'Together we have delivered some great events and we look forward to seeing what we can do in this next chapter of our relationship.

'AirAsia is great choice for Australian surfers to fly to get their international surfing fix at a very affordable price.'

The deal includes working with Surfing Australia as the official airline of the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle National Series and the State surfing bodies to award the best air maneuvers. Key events will have the AirAsia Big Air Award and introduce AirAsia Airshows where crowds can watch surfers take flight in a dedicated air session.

AirAsia's Beach Club concept will also form part of major surfing events, giving spectators the opportunity to relax on deck chairs under beach umbrellas with fresh coconuts and go into the draw to win fantastic AirAsia giveaways.

The AirAsia Juraki Surf Invitational is a highlight on the Australian surfing calendar. Held in August 2019 in Fingal Head, the event will bring together Indiginous surfers to celebrate surf and culture.

AirAsia's newest ambassadors, Australian surfing favourite Felicity Palmateer and 2017 WSL Men's Championship Tour Rookie of the Year Connor O'Leary, will travel with AirAsia to explore and share their surfing experiences from Sri Lanka, Lombok, the Maldives and Taiwan.

AirAsia will also extend its 'Surfboards Fly Free' initiative in 2019, meaning surfers from Australia will be able to travel with their surfboard with no excess luggage cost, to any of the surfing hotspots found in AirAsia's network.

To view the new baggage policy: https://www.airasia.com/au/en/freesurf.pag e and to book your next surfing adventure, visit airasia.com.