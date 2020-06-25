AirAsia Berhad : delivers Same Day Credits

SEPANG, 25 June 2020 - AirAsia guests can now secure their credit with the airline easier and faster, with their credits now redeemed on the same day the request is made.

The latest move is in line with the company's value to be guest-obsessed and aims to reduce the stress and uncertainty of current times, by providing its guests with a quick, hassle-free resolution.

Guests whose flights have been cancelled by AirAsia from 23 March to 31 August 2020 can retain the value of their bookings into Credit Accounts on their AirAsia BIG Member account, on the same day of their request. Credit accounts can be used within 2 years (730 calendar days) from the issuance date, while the travel date of the new booking can be anytime beyond that period, as long as flights are available for booking on airasia.com or on the mobile app.

AirAsia's Virtual Allstar, AVA will be able to assist guests with their Credit Account submission. All travellers need to do is provide their name, email address and their booking number. AVA will then check to ensure the BIG Member ID provided matches the name and records of the person who has registered the BIG Member account before processing the Credit to their account.

AirAsia Chief Customer Happiness Officer Adam Geneave said, 'We know it's been a frustrating time for our guests, and our team has been working hard to add faster, simpler ways to access our recovery options. We are pleased to make Credit Accounts more easily accessible for our valued guests, many of whom have chosen them over refunds, in anticipation of flying with us again in the future. We are grateful for their cooperation, which will not only help us come out of this challenging time stronger but also shows that we are truly all in this together.'

Guests who have already submitted their Credit Account request will receive an email from AirAsia, guiding through on how to submit for the same-day credit account request.

Guests are also kindly reminded that a BIG Membership Account is required to process your Credit Account request, and subject to booking validation.

For more information on how to make the changes, please refer to the guide here.

At AirAsia, the health and wellbeing of our passengers continues to be our top priority. Besides complying with the advice and regulations from governments and global health authorities, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, as well as taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests. Please visit this link to learn more about what AirAsia is doing to keep flying safe for everyone.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).