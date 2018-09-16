Log in
AirAsia Berhad : delivers summer boost for Gold Coast

09/16/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

AirAsia will operate an additional 18 return services between the Gold Coast and Kuala Lumpur this summer, delivering more than 13,000 additional visitor seats into and out of the region.

Operated by AirAsia's long haul affiliate, AirAsia X, the daily services will ramp up to 11 per week from mid-December to mid-January, offering holidaymakers and locals an affordable overseas getaway this Christmas and New Year.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said, 'Kuala Lumpur connected the Gold Coast with major hubs across the Asia Pacific region.

'Thanks to AirAsia we are seeing more travellers from key international visitor markets like China, Japan and India come to the Gold Coast through Kuala Lumpur,' she said.
'Increasingly these travellers are using Gold Coast Airport as a hub to travel domestically as well as across to New Zealand.

'By the same token, locals can connect to more than 130 destinations in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Korea easily and affordably from Kuala Lumpur, and that is driving numbers on this route.'

AirAsia X Group Head of Commercial Barry Klipp said, 'The additional flights between Kuala Lumpur and the Gold Coast come in response to growing demand from travellers.

'We recognise how popular the Gold Coast is as a summer destination for visitors from Southeast Asia as well as see the value in offering Australians the chance to escape for the festive season and enjoy the buzzing nightlife, rich food culture, idyllic beaches and exotic locations Asia has to offer.'

The additional services between Kuala Lumpur and Gold Coast will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 13 December, 2018 to 12 January, 2019.

A record 6.6 million people took to the skies to and from Gold Coast Airport in the past financial year, including more than 1 million international travellers.

Gold Coast Airport is currently Australia's sixth busiest airport and one of the fastest growing, with passenger numbers expected to reach 16.6 million annually by 2037.

To book your next journey, visit airasia.com

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 21:57:11 UTC
