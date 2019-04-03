Log in
AirAsia Berhad : features “King of Osaka Gyoza” special menu item this April-June only!

04/03/2019 | 06:47am EDT

AirAsia invites all guests to experience delicious, authentic chicken gyoza straight from Osaka Ohsho, alongside two other special Santan menu items - Chicken Omurice with Tomato Sauce and Sprite Sparking Apple - on AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia Thailand X flights this April to June 2019.

AirAsia collaborates with professional culinary partners to create a special menu every quarter, and we are delighted to partner with Osaka Ohsho, the 'King of Osaka Gyoza', for Q2 2019 to liven up your inflight meals selection.

All three menu items will be available on AirAsia Thailand (carrier code FD) and AirAsia Thailand X (carrier code XJ) flights from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 only. Chicken Gyoza Osaka Ohsho will start at 100THB, Chicken Omurice with Tomato Sauce served with a Coca-Cola or Oishi Green Tea Genmai (Japanese Barley flavour) at 190THB and Sprite Sparkling Apple at 75THB per bottle.

Order your choice on board your next AirAsia flight!

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:46:03 UTC
