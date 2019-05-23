Log in
AirAsia Berhad : launches four-part web series focussed on technology and innovation

05/23/2019

MANILA, 23 May 2019 - AirAsia, the world's best low-cost airline has launched a new four-part web series focussed on technology and innovation.

Making use of AirAsia's virtual allstar AVA, inflight entertainment and shopping platform Rokki, as well as the thousands of hotels and activities available at airasia.com, the 'Travel Idols' series follows Filipino actor Mark Manicad's character, Paolo and friend's comedic quest to find love.

AirAsia Regional Commercial Head Gilbert Simpao said, 'AirAsia has always been at the forefront of technology and we're constantly looking for new ways to showcase our innovative products and services - it's these digital enhancements that will ultimately provide peace of mind and convenience for our Filipino guests.

The view the first episode, please click here or follow AirAsia Philippines on Facebook.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsiaPH) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 06:32:07 UTC
