Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : named official partner of Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 01:23am EDT

The partnership with Asia's largest low-cost airline will strengthen the connection between world class tennis and Southeast Asia

MADRID, 25 September 2019 - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Kosmos Tennis have today announced AirAsia as an official partner of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals for 2019.

The partnership with Asia's largest low-cost airline will strengthen the connection between world class tennis and Southeast Asia, and at the same time showcase and promote the region and its unique destinations.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group said, 'The new-format Davis Cup adds a new dimension to the sport, inspiring and pushing boundaries for players, their countries and the millions of tennis fans around the world. Sharing and supporting our guests' passions has always been key to our success as a brand, and why we couldn't be more excited to be involved in this year's Davis Cup Finals by Rakuten.

'The Davis Cup Finals are also a natural extension of our existing sponsorship portfolio, which now includes the World Surf League, Asean Basketball League and the UFC. We look forward to bringing our brand and region to life in Madrid later this year and hope that one day soon, we'll see the Davis Cup Finals hosted right here in Southeast Asia.

David Haggerty, President of the ITF added, 'The ITF is delighted to welcome AirAsia as an official partner of the Davis Cup Finals. We are pleased to continue to partner with premium brands who recognise the value of this prestigious competition, and welcome the opportunity to promote the Davis Cup, and the sport of tennis, to global markets.'

Javier Alonso, CEO of Kosmos Tennis also said, 'Adding AirAsia among our main partners reinforces the international projection of the Davis Cup Finals. This partnership allows us to connect even more with the Asian public, achieving a truly global presence for the competition. The goal is that tennis reaches everyone and that the Davis Cup Finals are able to be held in all continents'

The Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals begin with a group phase - Monday through Thursday - with the teams divided into six groups of three, which will face each other. The top of each group and the two best runners up - based on the number of games, sets and matches won - will qualify for the quarterfinals. The champion will be crowned after the end of the eliminatory phase from Thursday to Sunday.

For Tony's commentary video, please download here.

About Davis Cup by Rakuten

Davis Cup by Rakuten is the World Cup of Tennis. It is the sport's largest annual international team competition with 135 nations registered for 2019. The tournament was first held in 1900. Starting this year, the competition will feature a final phase, the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals, in which 18 countries will compete for a week in a single venue to become world champion. The first of this new format will be held in Madrid from 18 to 24 November in the emblematic Caja Mágica.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 05:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : to Cut Prices of Some Passenger Vehicles
DJ
01:43aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
01:43aWESFARMERS : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G 3750 KB
PU
01:43aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT : China formally opens Beijing's new mega international airport
AQ
01:42aALTIA : calculated the carbon footprint of Koskenkorva Vodka - packaging and barley cultivation carry the greatest impact
AQ
01:36aHKSCAN : financial reporting 2020
AQ
01:31aEASTNINE PUBL : rents out in Vilnius CBD
AQ
01:31aSKANSKA : builds new healthcare building in Malmö, Sweden, signs additional contracts for about SEK 4.2 billion
AQ
01:31aHKSCAN : The Board of Directors of HKScan Corporation decided on the acquisition of the Company's own shares
AQ
01:28aWATCH : Gloria Diaz to guest star in Netflix series
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
5Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group