AirAsia Berhad : now flying from Manila to Bacolod City

09/12/2019 | 03:22am EDT

MANILA, 12 September 2019 - AirAsia today launched a new thrice daily service from Manila to Bacolod - the 11th domestic destination from the capital - commencing 27 October 2019.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricardo P Isla said, 'We are pleased to continue growing connectivity in the Philippines. The new Manila-Bacolod flights will provide access to Bacolod City and the Central Visayas, a region full of charming locations and local food delicacies. I am confident the new flights will continue to grow Bacolod's thriving tourism industry.

Located in the northwestern part of the Negros island, the coastal community once sprawled with sugarcane plantations, thus earning its title as 'The Sugarbowl of the Philippines'.

Today, Bacolod is an urbanized city known for its food, heritage sites, ancestral homes, and annual Masskara Festival, held on the fourth Sunday of October. During this celebration, the city's streets are filled with groups of festive dancers wearing ornate smiling masks. This eventually gave rise to its more popular nickname, the 'City of Smiles'.

To celebrate the new destination, AirAsia is offering all-in promotional fares from as low as P590 for BIG Loyalty Members and P657 for non-members available on airasia.com from 12 September 2019 (15:00) to 21 September 2019, for travel between 27 October 2019 and 29 February 2020.

For the latest news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (AirAsia), Facebook (AirAsia) and Instagram (@AirAsiaFilipino).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:21:00 UTC
