AirAsia Berhad : offers bountiful deals this Chinese New Year

SEPANG, 20 January 2018 - Piggyback on AirAsia low fares this Chinese New Year to enjoy abundant savings!

Enjoy promotional all-in members fares from as low as RM28* for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan, Alor Setar, Kota Bahru, Kuala Terengganu and Langkawi and RM88* from Kuala Lumpur to Bintulu, Chiang Rai, Shantou, Guilin and Shenzhen.

All-in members fares for AirAsia X flights from Kuala Lumpur to Chongqing, Tianjin, Jeju, Melbourne and Fukuoka are from RM248* or fly on Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Wuhan, Gold Coast, Seoul and Tokyo from only RM798*.

Book on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from 21 January to 4 February 2019 for travel between 1 August 2019 to 4 February 2020.

AirAsia Deputy Group CEO (Airlines) Bo Lingam said, 'Chinese New Year is all about reuniting with families and friends. This is also a golden opportunity to discuss travel plans together. Our guests will be able to save a fortune with our festive deals and explore over 130 destinations within our network.'

Guests can also sweeten up their festive celebration with the Santan Chinese New Year Combo - golden butter chicken with rice and pineapple tarts for only RM13 (carrier code AK) or RM18 (carrier code D7), available for pre-booking online for a limited time only.

In addition, AirAsia is offering up to 20% discount on selected AirAsia duty-free items on ourshop.com from now until 31 January 2019. AirAsia BIG is also giving away 888 BIG Points ang pow for lucky members who download and log into the BIG Loyalty app from 3-10 February 2019 to complete an interactive game. Members also stand a chance to win up to 88,888 BIG Points.

During the festive holidays, AirAsia encourages all guests to conduct self-check in via the website, mobile app or airport kiosks, and to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to flight departure. For guests with check-in baggage, baggage drop counters close 60 minutes before flight departure. For carry-on baggage, guests are only allowed one cabin bag and one small bag, with the total permitted weight for two (2) pieces not exceeding 7kg.

*One-way all-in-fares inclusive of taxes and fees for AirAsia BIG members only. Terms and conditions apply.