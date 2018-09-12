AirAsia Berhad : presented with “Best Customer Experience Award” by UBS Forums!

Bengaluru, 12 September 2018: AirAsia was presented with 'Best Customer Experience Award' by UBS Forums at the 4th Edition CX Strategy Summit & Awards held at Mumbai. AirAsia has been recognised by the jury for the efforts towards enhanced Customer experience.

AirAsia was part of the CX Strategy Summit along with 100 CX professionals.

About AirAsia India

AirAsia (India) Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited & AirAsia, with AirAsia Investment Limited. AirAsia India commenced operations on 12th June 2014 and currently flies to 21 destinations across India with a fleet of 18 A320 aircraft.

About UBS Forums

UBS Forums aims to create and bring around a Transformational Leadership for Individuals and Industry. We conceptualise and execute Unique Business Transformative sessions. These session have formats ideal for specific learning and information needs. Our business forums enable deep diving into solutions for current challenges. Our Forums enable transformative learning through an ideal mix of panel discussions, case studies, best practices and think tank session to actively engage participants beyond the traditional one way information stream (CTRs Methodology)

