AirAsia Berhad : set to implement reduced PSC at klia2

SEPANG, 30 September 2019 - AirAsia guests will have reason to celebrate tomorrow as it proceeds with the implementation of the reduced passenger service charge (PSC) at klia2 and other international airports in Malaysia where it operates.

This follows last month's announcement by the Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook of the Cabinet's decision to revise downward the PSC for passengers travelling outside of Asean from RM73 to RM50 effective 1 October 2019.

AirAsia Group President (Airlines) Bo Lingam said, 'We fully respect the Cabinet's decision and as per the minister's announcement, we will proceed with charging the reduced PSC from 1 October 2019. As the airports belong to the Government, the Cabinet certainly has every power to implement changes to the PSC.

'The fact that the Cabinet has chosen to reduce the applicable PSC to RM50 demonstrates that the PSC rates set by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) are maximum rates rather than fixed rates, consistent with statements made by Mavcom. For this reason, we believe there is no need for further gazetting of the lower PSC rate for it to become effective on 1 October 2019.'

As a special thanks to its guests and supporters, AirAsia will be having a 23-hour 'Shared Prosperity' promotion on 1 October 2019, offering a 23% discount on all seats to destinations beyond Asean including Tianjin, Melbourne, Seoul, Jaipur, Tokyo and Taipei, for immediate travel through to 9 February 2020.

The 'Shared Prosperity' promo will be available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app, and includes hotel bookings. There are also special discounts on merchandise and duty-free items on ourshop.com.

Bo added: 'We would like to thank the Government and all Malaysians for supporting our cause towards a fair PSC and making air travel affordable for everyone. This will hugely benefit not only air travellers but also the tourism industry and economy as a whole.'



