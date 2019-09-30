Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : set to implement reduced PSC at klia2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:18am EDT

SEPANG, 30 September 2019 - AirAsia guests will have reason to celebrate tomorrow as it proceeds with the implementation of the reduced passenger service charge (PSC) at klia2 and other international airports in Malaysia where it operates.

This follows last month's announcement by the Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook of the Cabinet's decision to revise downward the PSC for passengers travelling outside of Asean from RM73 to RM50 effective 1 October 2019.

AirAsia Group President (Airlines) Bo Lingam said, 'We fully respect the Cabinet's decision and as per the minister's announcement, we will proceed with charging the reduced PSC from 1 October 2019. As the airports belong to the Government, the Cabinet certainly has every power to implement changes to the PSC.

'The fact that the Cabinet has chosen to reduce the applicable PSC to RM50 demonstrates that the PSC rates set by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) are maximum rates rather than fixed rates, consistent with statements made by Mavcom. For this reason, we believe there is no need for further gazetting of the lower PSC rate for it to become effective on 1 October 2019.'

As a special thanks to its guests and supporters, AirAsia will be having a 23-hour 'Shared Prosperity' promotion on 1 October 2019, offering a 23% discount on all seats to destinations beyond Asean including Tianjin, Melbourne, Seoul, Jaipur, Tokyo and Taipei, for immediate travel through to 9 February 2020.

The 'Shared Prosperity' promo will be available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app, and includes hotel bookings. There are also special discounts on merchandise and duty-free items on ourshop.com.

Bo added: 'We would like to thank the Government and all Malaysians for supporting our cause towards a fair PSC and making air travel affordable for everyone. This will hugely benefit not only air travellers but also the tourism industry and economy as a whole.'

*** ENDS ***

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 07:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:43aARMOUR ENERGY : 30 September 2019 - Appendix 3B
PU
03:43aARMOUR ENERGY : 30 September 2019 - Section 708A Cleansing Notice
PU
03:43aARMOUR ENERGY : 30 September 2019 - Information Disclosed under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A
PU
03:40aWHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) Full Year Statutory Accounts
AQ
03:38aMC MINING : Full Year Results
PU
03:38aCOLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Ministry approval to drill Saffron Prospect
PU
03:38aMC MINING : Annual consolidated financial statements
PU
03:38aREGULATORY PRESS RELEASE : Increase of number of shares and votes in Hansa Biopharma AB
PU
03:38aKELLER : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03:35aQUADPACK INDUSTRIES : Louvrette acquisition places Quadpack among the top ten cosmetic packaging providers in Europe
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
3RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
4Oil prices fall as China's economic outlook still weak
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group