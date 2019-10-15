Log in
AirAsia Berhad : to giveaway one hundred all-expenses-paid ‘Holiday Quickies'

10/15/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

SINGAPORE, 16 October 2019 - AirAsia, the World's Best Low-Cost Airline for the 11th year running will hold their biggest giveaway ever this week as part of its 'Holiday Quickies' campaign.

Fifty Singapore residents will stand a chance to take themselves and a friend on a 2 or 3 day all-expenses-paid Holiday Quickie to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia*, to experience the state's adrenaline-pumping water activities, picturesque nature sites and sunset views. The giveaway is jointly sponsored by Sabah Tourism Board and Shangri-La Tanjung Aru Resort & Spa, Kota Kinabalu.

Behind the 'Holiday Quickies' campaign is AirAsia's aspiration to persuade Singaporeans to pursue their work-life balance goal by indulging in short getaways.

AirAsia Regional Commercial HeadAmanda Woo said, 'We launched the Holiday Quickies campaign to make it easy for everyone to go on a short, spontaneous vacation. Staying true to our vision of 'Now Everyone Can Fly', we want Singaporeans to be able to experience a Holiday Quickie - take a weekend off and enjoy life with the people that matter by travelling together. We hope this giveaway will resonate with them and get them to pursue their desire to travel.'

Participants can register for the giveaway via www.airasiaholidayquickies.com from 16 October, 10am to 17 October, 6:30pm. Alternatively, interested participants can proceed to the AirAsia designated counter at Funan, Centre Stage (Level 1) to fill up an e-form (which consists of their particulars, including first name and last name as stated on their passport, date of birth, nationality and gender) on iPads provided on 16 October, 10am - 10pm and on 17 October, 10am - 6.30pm. The giveaway will commence on Thursday, 17 October 2019, 6.30pm at Funan.

*The giveaway is open to all Singapore citizens/residents (Singaporeans, Permanent Residents (PR) and foreigners based in Singapore), aged 18 years old and above.**All participants are subject to giveaway T&Cs, which can be accessed here.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 00:52:05 UTC
