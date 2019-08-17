AirAsia Berhad : to remove processing fee to keep air travel affordable

Log in
08/17/2019

SEPANG, 17 August 2019 - AirAsia will be removing processing fees for Malaysia for bookings made from 1 October 2019 to keep air travel affordable for all.

The processing fee is a charge related to the ongoing administrative, maintenance and developmental costs of AirAsia's online systems to ensure a secure and safe booking environment, which AirAsia will fully absorb going forward.

AirAsia Group President (Airlines) Bo Lingam said, 'AirAsia is synonymous with affordable air travel, and we hope that by doing this, we will stay true to our promise - now everyone can fly. We feel this is especially relevant now with higher passenger service charges (PSC) at klia2. We want to cut travel costs so our guests don't suffer, and we believe every little helps.

'With Visit Malaysia 2020 coming up next year, we hope this will also encourage more people to travel to and within Malaysia. We want to make that an incredible success. This will be great for the tourism industry as well as the Malaysian economy, and it's one of the ways we want to give back to the country.'

AirAsia will also be removing processing fees for Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines by 31 December 2019.

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 17 August 2019
