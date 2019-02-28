AirAsia Berhad : touches down in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, 1 March 2019 - AirAsia has touched down in Fukuoka (Japan), marking the only direct service in operation from Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Fukuoka joins an ever-growing list of long-haul destinations for AirAsia, with the airline announcing it would operate four times a week between Kuala Lumpur and Kyushu's largest city.

AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail said, 'Welcome to Fukuoka, our very first destination on Japan's southernmost island, Kyushu.'

'More than 156,000 seats per year will be available on this new route, providing guests with the opportunity to book low-cost travel to yet another amazing destination in Japan.'

Since launching flights from Malaysia to Japan in 2010, AirAsia has flown more than 6.5 million passengers between the two countries. Today, the airline operates international services to Japan from Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Taipei with Malaysian connections to Honolulu in the US operating via Osaka.

Benyamin continued: 'This new service signifies our commitment to accelerating our growth story in Japan, and we're confident the route will deliver a significant boost to the local economy.

'We wish to thank our airport, tourism and local government partners and authorities for making this new route a reality.'

Fukuoka Prefecture Governor Hiroshi Ogawa, Fukuoka City Deputy Mayor Masanao Nakazono, Administrator of Fukuoka Airport, Osaka Regional Civil Aviation Bureau Fumito Ohya, and Fukuoka International Airport Company Co., Ltd. Representative Director and President & CEO Tetsuya Nagasao welcomed the arrival of AirAsia Flight D7 538 at Fukuoka Airport this morning.

To celebrate, AirAsia is offering all-inclusive fares from as low as RM299* for standard seats and RM1,099* for the award-winning Premium Flatbed.

Fares are available for booking at airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app from now until 9 March 2019, for travel through 28 October 2019.

AirAsia BIG Members can also redeem seats on airasiabig.com or the AirAsia BIG app and receive 1,000 Bonus BIG Points** from today until 9 March 2019, while Vidi is offering an additional 10% off selected travel activities and tours in Fukuoka. Simply use the discount code 'FUKUOKA10' at deals.airasia.com.

AirAsia currently operates close to 110 flights per week, on 12 international and domestic routes across Japan, including its latest route between Nagoya and Taipei which was only launched last month.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).