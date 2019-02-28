Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : touches down in Fukuoka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 09:22pm EST

FUKUOKA, 1 March 2019 - AirAsia has touched down in Fukuoka (Japan), marking the only direct service in operation from Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Fukuoka joins an ever-growing list of long-haul destinations for AirAsia, with the airline announcing it would operate four times a week between Kuala Lumpur and Kyushu's largest city.

AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail said, 'Welcome to Fukuoka, our very first destination on Japan's southernmost island, Kyushu.'

'More than 156,000 seats per year will be available on this new route, providing guests with the opportunity to book low-cost travel to yet another amazing destination in Japan.'

Since launching flights from Malaysia to Japan in 2010, AirAsia has flown more than 6.5 million passengers between the two countries. Today, the airline operates international services to Japan from Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Taipei with Malaysian connections to Honolulu in the US operating via Osaka.

Benyamin continued: 'This new service signifies our commitment to accelerating our growth story in Japan, and we're confident the route will deliver a significant boost to the local economy.

'We wish to thank our airport, tourism and local government partners and authorities for making this new route a reality.'

Fukuoka Prefecture Governor Hiroshi Ogawa, Fukuoka City Deputy Mayor Masanao Nakazono, Administrator of Fukuoka Airport, Osaka Regional Civil Aviation Bureau Fumito Ohya, and Fukuoka International Airport Company Co., Ltd. Representative Director and President & CEO Tetsuya Nagasao welcomed the arrival of AirAsia Flight D7 538 at Fukuoka Airport this morning.

To celebrate, AirAsia is offering all-inclusive fares from as low as RM299* for standard seats and RM1,099* for the award-winning Premium Flatbed.

Fares are available for booking at airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app from now until 9 March 2019, for travel through 28 October 2019.

AirAsia BIG Members can also redeem seats on airasiabig.com or the AirAsia BIG app and receive 1,000 Bonus BIG Points** from today until 9 March 2019, while Vidi is offering an additional 10% off selected travel activities and tours in Fukuoka. Simply use the discount code 'FUKUOKA10' at deals.airasia.com.

AirAsia currently operates close to 110 flights per week, on 12 international and domestic routes across Japan, including its latest route between Nagoya and Taipei which was only launched last month.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 02:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50pPBF LOGISTICS LP : Energy and Logistics Close Previously Announced IDR Simplification
PR
09:47pYAMAHA MOTOR : to Collaborate with Hubrecht Organoid Technology, accelerating technology development in biomedical engineering
PU
09:47pABAK : Our desire in A-Ibom is to serve humanity – Inyangeyen, Commissioner for Works
AQ
09:44pKINGWELL : interim loss narrows to RMB5.37m
AQ
09:44pCITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL : year net up 7.9% to HK$951m
AQ
09:43pBOEING : New services, deals
AQ
09:43pBOEING : deal in Vietnam shows value of engagement
AQ
09:43pCHUNGHWA TELECOM : At the MWC, I feel struggles of Taiwan telecom operators
AQ
09:43pP I A C A : China opens up airspace in response to India-Pakistan crisis
AQ
09:43pALIBABA : Helping hand
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3GAP : GAP : to separate Old Navy brand, close stores; shares soar 25 percent
4U.S. says seeking to cut tariff, non-tariff barriers in UK trade deal
5GOLDMINING INC : GOLDMINING : Announces Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A and Annual Information Form

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.