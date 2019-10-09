AirAsia Berhad : unveils sprawling RedPoint office in the Philippines

MANILA, 9 October 2019 - AirAsia, the world's best low-cost airline, has unveiled its newest and vibrant office, RedPoint, in the Philippines today.

RedPoint features transparent and modern open plan design and technology, meeting rooms themed according to seasons (winter, spring, summer and autumn), collaboration zones and creative lounges.

The new headquarters becomes home to AirAsia's 2,100 Allstars based in Manila and will foster open communication, creativity and innovation as the company embarks on a transformation journey to become more than just an airline.

The opening was attended by Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur P Tudade, Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat, Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, AirAsia Group Berhad Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia Philippines Chairman of the Board Atty Jomar Castillo, AirAsia Philippines Vice Chair of the Board Sheila Romero and AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City today.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricardo Isla said 'As Asia's largest low-cost carrier, the opening of RedPoint signifies a new era for AirAsia in the Philippines. It's new and stylish working environment has been specifically designed to break down departmental silos, inspire collaboration and foster creativity. The new office space is an expression of AirAsia's core values, especially of putting our people first as they go about delivering what our guests want and expect.'

Isla added that the unveiling of RedPoint also celebrates AirAsia being recognition as the World's Best Low-Cost Airline for 11 years running by Skytrax, the global benchmark for airline excellence.

The new Philippines headquarters also includes hammock and swing areas, as well as a gym. The company moves to RedPoint from the Salem Complex near NAIA Terminal 4.

AirAsia Philippines operates a fleet of 24 aircraft on more than 500 weekly domestic and international flights from its hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu and Kalibo.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsiaPH) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsiaFilipino).