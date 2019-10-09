Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : unveils sprawling RedPoint office in the Philippines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 01:26am EDT

MANILA, 9 October 2019 - AirAsia, the world's best low-cost airline, has unveiled its newest and vibrant office, RedPoint, in the Philippines today.

RedPoint features transparent and modern open plan design and technology, meeting rooms themed according to seasons (winter, spring, summer and autumn), collaboration zones and creative lounges.

The new headquarters becomes home to AirAsia's 2,100 Allstars based in Manila and will foster open communication, creativity and innovation as the company embarks on a transformation journey to become more than just an airline.

The opening was attended by Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur P Tudade, Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat, Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, AirAsia Group Berhad Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia Philippines Chairman of the Board Atty Jomar Castillo, AirAsia Philippines Vice Chair of the Board Sheila Romero and AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City today.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricardo Isla said 'As Asia's largest low-cost carrier, the opening of RedPoint signifies a new era for AirAsia in the Philippines. It's new and stylish working environment has been specifically designed to break down departmental silos, inspire collaboration and foster creativity. The new office space is an expression of AirAsia's core values, especially of putting our people first as they go about delivering what our guests want and expect.'

Isla added that the unveiling of RedPoint also celebrates AirAsia being recognition as the World's Best Low-Cost Airline for 11 years running by Skytrax, the global benchmark for airline excellence.

The new Philippines headquarters also includes hammock and swing areas, as well as a gym. The company moves to RedPoint from the Salem Complex near NAIA Terminal 4.

AirAsia Philippines operates a fleet of 24 aircraft on more than 500 weekly domestic and international flights from its hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu and Kalibo.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsiaPH) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsiaFilipino).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 05:25:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aJKX OIL & GAS : Quarterly Operations Update
PU
02:21aSCAPA : Period end update
PU
02:17aTUNGSTEN : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
02:17aKINGFISHER : Directorate Change
PU
02:17aCAPITAL DRILLING : Comprehensive Mining Services Contract Win and Strategic Investment
PU
02:17aCAPITAL DRILLING : Implementation of Long Term Incentive Plan and Initial Grant
PU
02:17aLXI REIT : Acquisitions for a combined investment of £23M
PU
02:16aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken's interim report for January-September 2019 will be presented on October 23
AQ
02:14aMediacle shortlisted as the Best Marketing and Services Provider by SBC Awards
AQ
02:13aInvestors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Asian shares, oil ease as U.S.-China standoff spreads
4CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Grants Marketing Approval for SCENESSE
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group