AirAsia Berhad : upgrading reservation systems

02/10/2019 | 08:50pm EST

SEPANG, 11 February 2019 - AirAsia will be upgrading its Navitaire New Skies reservation system this weekend as part of its continuous effort to provide guests an enhanced online experience.

Flight booking will be unavailable during this period from 2.00pm (GMT +8) on Saturday, 16 February 2019 to 3.00am on Sunday, 17 February 2019 on airasia.com, AirAsia mobile app, AirAsia sales offices, counters and call centres.

Guests will also not be able to perform self-check in via the web, mobile app and airport kiosks or manage their bookings until the upgrade is completed.

All guests flying during this period are strongly advised to check-in online ahead of the upgrade period and to print out their boarding pass, or use the E-Boarding pass where available. Web and mobile check-in are available from 14 days prior to departure for all AirAsia and AirAsia X flights.

Guests are also encouraged to be at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight to avoid any travel inconvenience.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact customer support on Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport) or at support.airasia.com for queries.

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 01:49:05 UTC
