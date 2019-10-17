Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : urges Malaysia Airports to address worsening klia2 immigration congestion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:49am EDT

SEPANG, 17 October 2019 - As Malaysia gears up to welcome 30 million foreign tourists for Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020), AirAsia is urging airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to urgently address the worsening congestion at klia2 immigration counters.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat and AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail said, 'The congestion caused by long queues at immigration counters for foreign passports at klia2 is a daily occurrence. It has gotten so bad that countless guests have complained to us about missing their connecting flights as well as important meetings and appointments.

'The airport is the first encounter visitors have with Malaysia, and it is shameful that their first experience of our country is one that showcases inefficiency and poor customer service, particularly with VM2020 just around the corner.'

In some cases, guests have had to queue for over an hour at immigration, especially during peak hours between 3.00am to 7.00am, 2.00pm to 7.00pm and 9.00pm to midnight.

'The problem is caused by the poor design and flawed configuration of klia2. We have raised this issue with MAHB and were given an assurance that adjustments would be made to extend immigration clearance into the area presently occupied by the duty-free outlets. However, up to now we have not seen anything done to address the problem and congestion has worsened daily, with some passengers having to endure long queues that stretch all the way back to the disembarkation gates,' said Riad and Benyamin.

'The Immigration Department has been very understanding and helpful, ensuring all counters are opened during peak periods. Aside from that, there's nothing much further they can do as the floor space and configuration at klia2, including the ability to add more counters and extend the queuing area falls under MAHB's responsibility.

'As a regulator and aviation consumer protection body, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) must step in to ensure this issue is quickly resolved.'

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:14aSONY : and Yamaha Motor Launch Entertainment Cart Service
PU
01:13aHitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific
AQ
01:12aQATAR AIRWAYS MAY CONVERT ORDERS FOR BOEING 777-8 JET TO 777-9 : Ceo
RE
01:08aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid industry presses for settlement as trial looms
AQ
01:07aREFILE : Palm oil body to wield stick to get consumer goods giants to go green
RE
01:06aKONE : to equip Nanning Metro Line 4 in China
AQ
01:05aBaloise's new approach to apprentice training
TE
01:05aHSC Fund to be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on 11 November 2019
TE
01:05aINFICON with Stable Third Quarter While the Recovery in the Semiconductor Market is Slow
TE
01:05aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Integration of Seiler Hotels in Zermatt
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources
2U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in U.S. stocks
5Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group