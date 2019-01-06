AirAsia Berhad : welcomes 2019 with 1.9 million promo seats

SEPANG, 6 January 2019 - AirAsia welcomes the new year with 1.9 million promo seats up for grabs!

Enjoy promotional all-in members fares from as low as RM19* for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Johor, Kuantan and Labuan, Kota Kinabalu to Bintulu and Sibu, Kuching to Bintulu and Miri, Penang to Langkawi; RM49* from Kuala Lumpur to Silangit - Lake Toba, Phuket and Krabi; RM69* from Kuala Lumpur to Padang and Ho Chi Minh.

AirAsia X flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tianjin, Melbourne, Jeju, Amritsar and Osaka with all-in members fares from RM319* are also up for grab, or fly with extra comfort on the award-winning Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Bali, Taipei, Amritsar and Jaipur from only RM599*.

Book on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from 7 January (0001h GMT +8) to 20 January 2019 (2400h GMT +8) for immediate travel through to 31 July 2019.

AirAsia BIG Members can redeem promo seats from as low as 920 BIG Points on airasiabig.com or BIG Loyalty app

AirAsia Deputy Group CEO (Airlines) Bo Lingam said, 'We are excited to kick off 2019 with a bang, and we hope our guests are excited too by these promo fares. No one knows what the year may hold, but we hope to at least give you peace of mind knowing you've secured the best possible deal for your future holiday.'

While booking their flights, guests can also pre-book the limited edition Santan Combo Meal** comprising chicken teriyaki with rice, potato salad and sweet snacks for only RM13 (carrier code AK) or RM23 (carrier code D7).

* One-way all-in-fares inclusive of taxes and fees for AirAsia BIG members only. Terms and conditions apply.

** Promotion for Santan Combo Meal is applicable during the initial flight booking. Savings and meal selection are subject to flight carrier code.