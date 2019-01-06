Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : welcomes 2019 with 1.9 million promo seats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 12:54am EST

SEPANG, 6 January 2019 - AirAsia welcomes the new year with 1.9 million promo seats up for grabs!

Enjoy promotional all-in members fares from as low as RM19* for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Johor, Kuantan and Labuan, Kota Kinabalu to Bintulu and Sibu, Kuching to Bintulu and Miri, Penang to Langkawi; RM49* from Kuala Lumpur to Silangit - Lake Toba, Phuket and Krabi; RM69* from Kuala Lumpur to Padang and Ho Chi Minh.

AirAsia X flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tianjin, Melbourne, Jeju, Amritsar and Osaka with all-in members fares from RM319* are also up for grab, or fly with extra comfort on the award-winning Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Bali, Taipei, Amritsar and Jaipur from only RM599*.

Book on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from 7 January (0001h GMT +8) to 20 January 2019 (2400h GMT +8) for immediate travel through to 31 July 2019.

AirAsia BIG Members can redeem promo seats from as low as 920 BIG Points on airasiabig.com or BIG Loyalty app

AirAsia Deputy Group CEO (Airlines) Bo Lingam said, 'We are excited to kick off 2019 with a bang, and we hope our guests are excited too by these promo fares. No one knows what the year may hold, but we hope to at least give you peace of mind knowing you've secured the best possible deal for your future holiday.'

While booking their flights, guests can also pre-book the limited edition Santan Combo Meal** comprising chicken teriyaki with rice, potato salad and sweet snacks for only RM13 (carrier code AK) or RM23 (carrier code D7).

* One-way all-in-fares inclusive of taxes and fees for AirAsia BIG members only. Terms and conditions apply.

** Promotion for Santan Combo Meal is applicable during the initial flight booking. Savings and meal selection are subject to flight carrier code.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2019 05:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aHYATT HOTELS : Regency Al Kout Mall Opens in Kuwait
BU
12:54aAIRASIA BERHAD : welcomes 2019 with 1.9 million promo seats
PU
12:41aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW to recall 279 vehicles in China
AQ
12:27aMANCHESTER UNITED : Juve to sacrifice Khedira, Pjanic for Pogba, Ramsey
AQ
12:24aBest global brands call RAK home
AQ
12:24aALDAR PROPERTIES : The best days to shop in 2019
AQ
12:21aJERASH US : Military training airplane crashes
AQ
12:14aQNB QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ : Cyclical indicators suggest that the global economy is slowing further Read More...
PU
12:02aADNOC AMONG TOP 10 MOST INFLUENTIAL ENERGY COMPANIES : GlobalData
AQ
01/05BITING INTO APPLE : The Giant's Revenues Fall – OpEd
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELLTRION, INC. : SOUTH KOREA'S CELLTRION AIMS TO SET UP CHINA JV WITHIN FIRST HALF OF 2019: chairman
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : California utility PG&E explores bankruptcy filing - sources
3REALPAGE INC : REALPAGE : Landlords Boosted Rents Last Year, but Tenants May Soon Have the Edge
4AMAZON.COM : Golden years are over for German tax revenues - Finance Minister Scholz
5Best global brands call RAK home

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.