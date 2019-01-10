Log in
AirAsia Berhad : welcomes 2019 with 1.9 million promo seats! - Fly from as low as P519, grab your promo seats now at .com

01/10/2019 | 10:14pm EST

AirAsia welcomes the new year with 1.9 million promo seats up for grabs! The AirAsia Group is offering promo seats to over 130 destinations across ASEAN and stretching across Asia, Australia and New Zealand and the Middle East.

Enjoy promotional all-in BIG Loyalty members fares from as low as P519 for flights from Manila, Clark, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Captain Dexter Comendador said, 'We are kicking off 2019 with a bang that extends from the Philippines to the whole of AirAsia Group's massive network from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, and Japan.'

International flights from Manila, Cebu, Kalibo and Clark are also up for grabs with promo seats on sale starting today until 20January 2019 for immediate travel until 31 July 2019.

Discover Tianjin, Melbourne, Jeju, Amritsar, Jaipur, and Osaka with AirAsia flights from Manila - Kuala Lumpur via fly-thru service while direct flights from Clark to Incheon, Taipei and many more destinations are available including flights from Kalibo to Hangzhou, Macao, and Kunming in China.

Book on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from today (0001h GMT +8) to 20 January 2019 (2400h GMT +8) for immediate travel through to 31 July 2019.

AirAsia BIG Members can redeem promo seats from as low as 500 BIG Points on airasiabig.com or BIG Loyalty app.

'Now is the best time to plan your future holiday with AirAsia's blow out sale. We hope our guests from all over the world are excited to explore and at the same time enjoy great savings,' Comendador said.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 03:13:04 UTC
