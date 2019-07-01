Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : welcomes inaugural flight to Melaka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 04:33am EDT

MELAKA, 1 July 2019 - AirAsia, the world's best low-cost airline for the 11th consecutive year has celebrated and marked the arrival of its inaugural flight from Penang to the historic state of Melaka.

AirAsia Flight AK 6284, utilising an Airbus A320 aircraft, departed Penang International Airport at 1.20pm and landed at 2.25pm in Melaka International Airport, where it was welcomed by a water cannon salute upon arrival.

Guests on board the inaugural flight were greeted by Melaka Chief Minister YAB Tuan Adly bin Zahari; Deputy Minister of Primary Industries and Member of Parliament for Hang Tuah Jaya YB Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar bin Haji Mohd Akin; Melaka Public Works, Transport and Public Facilities Exco Member YB Datuk Mohd Sofi bin Abdul Wahab; Melaka Human Resource and Community Exco Member YB Tuan G. Saminathan; AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat and AirAsia Regional Commercial Head Amanda Woo.

Melaka Chief Minister YAB Tuan Adly bin Zahari said, 'We are very happy to welcome AirAsia to Melaka. We applaud AirAsia's effort in launching this new route, which coincides with Visit Melaka Year 2019 (VMY2019). Melaka received 17.02 million tourists in 2018, with 33.41% of them comprising foreign

tourists. This year, our target is to hit 20 million tourists. Under the VMY2019 initiative, we've introduced a variety of attractive accommodation packages and interesting activities to cater to more international and local tourists. We look forward to welcome more visitors to Melaka through AirAsia's network.'

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said, 'This is a proud day for AirAsia and the people of two UNESCO world heritage sites and cities - Penang and Melaka. The new route not only provides a boost to local tourism, but also contributes to long-lasting economic growth for the two cities. Our unrivalled connectivity opens up new flying options for the people of Melaka, particularly for those looking to travel to East Malaysia or onwards to other Asean destinations. We wish to thank the state government and all our partners for their support in making this route possible, and look forward to exploring more opportunities to further grow our presence in Melaka.'

Melaka becomes AirAsia's sixth domestic destination and 14th route from its Penang hub. AirAsia now flies from Penang to Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Singapore, Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Phuket.

AirAsia is currently offering 20% off on all seats, all flights. Bookings are available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from now until 7 July 2019, for the travel period of 8 July to 21 November 2019. Simply log in and pay with BigPay to access seats at the lowest fares.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
05:08aORSTED : Glennmont to take 25% stake in German offshore wind project 
RE
05:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Novartis Announces Data Show Aimovig Cuts Acute Migraine Medication Days By Half in Patients Who Failed Prior Preventive Therapies at #EAN2019
PU
05:08aTHE BEST OF THE BEST : Avon's most successful sales leaders enjoy a trip of a lifetime
PU
05:08aRENISHAW : strengthens its range of industrial metrology fixturing solutions and announces a new US-based fixturing centre
PU
05:08aSAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SafeCharge International Group Limited
PU
05:08aROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES : “Less Go!” For JD449 to the US....and more! Royal Jordanian launches new global summer sale
PU
05:07aOMV : and Verbund to build Austria's largest solar plant
RE
05:06aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson implements disaster-resilient core network in Bhutan
AQ
05:05aNORTHERN BITCOIN : Acquires mining hardware
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : France's Latecoere to examine Searchlight's offer of $414 million
2OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
3BRENT : Brent oil jumps over $2 as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
4SAINT-GOBAIN : SAINT-GOBAIN: impact of IFRS16 application
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has completed the sale of R2C to Compass Group Plc.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About