Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AirAsia Berhad : withdraw sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:05am EST

JAKARTA, 4 March 2019 -AirAsia has decided to permanently withdraw sales of its flights from online travel agent Traveloka.

The withdrawal covers all flight routes across the AirAsia network.

This follows the unexplained disappearance of AirAsia Indonesia flights from Traveloka for the second time in the past two weeks.

AirAsia Indonesia President Director Dendy Kurniawan said, 'The omission of our flights has certainly hurt cooperation between AirAsia and Traveloka. Traveloka has not acted in good faith. They have refused to provide an official explanation despite our repeated attempts to seek their clarification.

'The exclusion of several AirAsia Indonesia flights by Traveloka is a clear display of preferential treatment and an act of favouritism. We observed through social media messages how customers who enquired about the unavailability of AirAsia flights were recommended by Traveloka to book with other airlines instead. Therefore, in solidarity, AirAsia Group withdraws sales of all of its flights from Traveloka effective immediately.'

Travellers who wish to purchase AirAsia flights are advised to book directly from the airasia.com website or the AirAsia mobile app.

'Our airasia.com website and mobile app are a better alternative where travellers can book flights at the lowest fares directly from us and enjoy discounted hotel promotions.'

AirAsia flights first disappeared from Traveloka on 14-17 February 2019, coinciding with AirAsia's network-wide system upgrade on 16 February 2019. Traveloka had cited the 13-hour system downtime as the reason for AirAsia flights disappearing from their website in response to queries from customers.

However, AirAsia flights disappeared from Traveloka for a second time on 2 March without clarification, well after the successful system upgrade by AirAsia.

Dendy added: 'Competition should be free and fair to ensure consumers benefit from the best deals. We should not let monopolies kill competition at the expense of the travelling public.'

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 10:04:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:41aAIA : JP Morgan raises AIA Group to HK$95
AQ
05:41aGREAT WEST LIFECO : announces substantial issuer bid for up to $2 billion of its common shares
AQ
05:41aKINGWELL : to buy carpark spaces at RMB28m
AQ
05:41aCHINA QINFA : expects decrease in year net
AQ
05:40aBRAVURA : J.P. Morgan renews contract with Bravura Solutions
PU
05:40aSHAW : Soaring confidence can help us in Paris
PU
05:36aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Oman Awards Onshore Block 72 to Occidental
AQ
05:36aPLDT : Smart record fastest network speed
AQ
05:36aNISSAN MOTOR : used EV Batteries Power Camper Concept
AQ
05:36aFortum to Build Fourth Solar Power Plant in India
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?
2World shares edge higher on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Global miners flock to Toronto as buyout buzz spreads
5HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - options

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.