AirAsia Berhad : wraps 2019 with BIG Sale

SEPANG, 1 November 2019 - With only two months left in 2019, AirAsia is sending off the year with one final BIG Sale and 6 million promotional seats up for grabs.

Enjoy promotional all-in AirAsia BIG Member fares from as low as RM20* for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Johor, Kuantan, Penang, Kuching, Miri and Sandakan, from RM44* for flights to Belitung, Surabaya, Surat Thani, Krabi, Can Tho, Nha Trang and many more.

Fly AirAsia X from as low as RM199* from Kuala Lumpur to Xi'an, Jeju, Jaipur, Taipei, Melbourne, Fukuoka and other exciting long-haul destinations. For extra comfort and perks, try our award-winning Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Lanzhou, Osaka, Gold Coast and Seoul from only RM699*. Enjoy zero processing fee for all flights within, to and from Malaysia.

The last AirAsia BIG Sale of the year will not only see flights on sale but also hotels, activity deals, holiday packages and everything else you need, all on airasia.com.

Enjoy more comfort and up to 20% savings with Value Pack, our popular bundle that includes meal and seat selections, insurance and 20kg baggage. Need to carry more things on your travels? Now you can upgrade to 25kg baggage or more at a special discount. Value Pack and baggage promo are available for purchase during flight bookings only. Guests can also enjoy a 10% off any activities with the promo code FREE10.

Book on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from 4 November 2019 (0001h GMT +8) to 10 November 2019 (2400 GMT +8) for travel between 27 April 2020 and 1 March 2021.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Karen Chan said, 'We are pleased to announce our final BIG Sale for 2019, giving guests one last opportunity to book a trip for next year up until early 2021. As a travel and lifestyle company, we have expanded our offering for this sale beyond just flights to include exclusive deals on selected hotels, activities and holiday packages. We're confident that guests will be sure to find everything they need at airasia.com.'

AirAsia BIG Members, BigPay users and AirAsia Credit Card holders will be able to take advantage of 24-hour priority access to the sale from 3 November 2019 (0001h GMT +8). Simply log in as a BIG Member on airasia.com to access seats, hotels and activities at the lowest fares.BIG Members will also be able to redeem promotional seats from as little as 500 BIG Points one way on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

Guests who wish to make changes to their booking or purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals may do so via the My Bookings page in just three simple steps - Enter, Select and Pay!

* All-in fares including taxes and fees. Refer to Terms and Conditions here.