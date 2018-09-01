AirAsia Free Seats : 5 million promotional seats up for grabs!

SINGAPORE, 1 September 2018 - The highly anticipated AirAsia Free Seats** is back with 5 million promotional seats!

Up for grabs are promotional all-in members fares starting from SGD47.30* for flights from Singapore to exciting destinations, including Langkawi, Penang, Jakarta and many more.

AirAsia BIG members will enjoy priority access to the promotion from 2 September 2018 (0001h GMT +8) to 9 September 2018 (2400 GMT +8). Bookings can be made on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app for travel between 18 February 2019 and 26 November 2019.

Members travelling on AirAsia X with Fly-Thru flights wwill also be able to enjoy all-in members fares from as low as SGD148* from Singapore (via Kuala Lumpur) to Perth, Taipei, Jaipur, Osaka, Sapporo, Jeju and more.

Non-members can book our promotional seats starting from SGD50* from 3 September (0001h GMT +8) to 9 September 2018 (2400 GMT +8).

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Siegtraund Teh said, 'We are pleased to once again offer 5 million promotional seats, enabling everyone to fly to any of the more than 130 destinations within AirAsia and AirAsia X's network. AirAsia BIG members will enjoy more perks, including instant discounts, when they book flights directly on airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app. To register as an AirAsia BIG member for free, simply go to airasia.com and click 'Sign up'.'

Stay close with your family and friends while you're flying with the 'Pick A Seat' option. All bookings made during the campaign will enjoy 20% off for seat selections.

AirAsia's travel activities partner, Vidi, is also offering an exclusive 15% off with the promo code FREESEATS15 for all activities booked on deals.airasia.com.

For latest updates on promotions and activities, please follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia).

**Free Seats are for BIG Members only to enjoy zero base fare. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, all destinations, public holidays, school breaks and weekends. Free Seats exclude airport fees and other fees. A payment processing fee is applicable to all payments made using direct debit, credit, debit or charge cards. Our other terms and conditions of carriage apply.

*All-in fares including taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply.