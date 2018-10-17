AirBoss of America : Announces Contract Award For Land 2110 Project for Australian Defence Force

AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP.

NEWS RELEASE October 17, 2018

AirBoss Announces Contract Award For Land 2110 Phase 1B Chemical, Biological, Radiological,

Nuclear Defence (CBRND) Project for Australian Defence Force

NEWMARKET, Ontario - AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) announced today that AirBoss Defense, the defense products line of its Engineered Products segment, has been awarded components of the personal protective equipment portion of the Land 2110 Phase 1B program for the Australia Defence Force (ADF), from Leidos Australia Pty Ltd. (Leidos). In partnership with Leidos, AirBoss Defense will deliver critical capability in the area of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (CBRND) to the ADF by supplying its gloves, overboots and recently-commercialized Low Burden Mask. The value of the contract is expected to be USD$11 Million plus any potential revenue from an initial five-year support phase. Deliveries under the contract are expected to commence in 2019 and continue through 2023.

The primary objective of Phase 1B of the Land 2110 program is to provide force protection to deployed ADF personnel, assigned coalition personnel, and designated civilians, both offshore and within Australia, against extant and emerging Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats, including environmental hazards. Additional objectives of the ADF's CBRN capabilities are to enhance support to other government agencies in domestic CBRN incidents, and to assist integration in a coordinated government effort.

This award represents the second major adoption by a modern military of AirBoss Defense's state-of-the-art Low Burden Mask (LBM). The LBM was designed and developed to be the world's most advanced gas mask with a state-of-the-art lens, optical viewing area, improved fit, and reduced breathing resistance. The LBM has seen strong adoption since its introduction by AirBoss Defense.

AirBoss Defense is a world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of CBRN personal protective equipment, as well as protection against communicable diseases and respiratory threats, for the individual, First Responder, Medical, Military, Law Enforcement, Fire and Industrial communities. For more than 40 years, AirBoss Defense has supplied military and first-response forces worldwide with hand wear, footwear, and respiratory protection from CBRN agents and extreme cold weather.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

