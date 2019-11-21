Log in
AirConsole raises USD 3M in a Series A funding round

11/21/2019 | 02:05am EST

Zurich, November 21, 2019

AirConsole raises USD 3M in a Series A funding round

● This Series A funding round was led by Ringier Digital Ventures

● AirConsole widely considered to be the «Netflix of games»

● Funds will be used to expand Airconsole's content library to AndroidTV and to build partnerships with TV

operators and manufacturers globally

AirConsole, a globally leading platform for casual games, today announced the raise of USD 3M in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Ringier Digital Ventures. Funds will be used to build out the game library and develop partnerships with TV operators and manufacturers globally.

AirConsole transforms any Laptop or AndroidTV into a video game console. Smartphones are used as gamepads, without the need of downloading any software or the use of additional hardware. Over the past 4 years, more than 150 games have been developed by 4,000+ developers globally. AirConsole built up a community of 5 million players over the past 4 years and is widely considered the «Netflix of games». In 2019 alone, players from more than 180 countries have played more than one million hours of games via airconsole.com.

AirConsole solved the challenge of latency when playing across multiple devices over the internet. «We have developed an ultra-low latency mechanism: Input arrives faster than the computer can draw the next frame, making e.g. reactions in games instant, which particularly in faster games such as car races is of critical importance» explains Andrin von Rechenberg, Founder of AirConsole.

The Series A funding round was led by Ringier Digital Ventures. New investors such as Swiss Founders Fund, Alpana Ventures, Equity Pitchers and Investors from Swiss ICT Investor Club (SICTIC) participated alongside existing investors Wingman Ventures and prominent angel investors such as Dr. Christian Wenger.


Thomas Kaiser, Chairman of Ringier Digital Ventures sees large growth opportunities for AirConsole: «Digital casual gaming is a huge trend globally and TV set-top box operators are looking for new ways to differentiate themselves from competition and to stay relevant. AirConsole is a fantastic opportunity for these partners and will give AirConsole's game publishers a boost in audience for their games».

Andrin von Rechenberg intends to bring AirConsole to every home with a TV. Swisscom, the largest set-top box operator in Switzerland, already pre-installed AirConsole on 1.5 million SwisscomTV set-top boxes, something that von Rechenberg is now looking to replicate with operators and TV manufacturers in other countries as well. «We will first address the AndroidTV set-top boxes, of which 100M+ will be distributed by 140 TV operators until 2022.» elaborates Andrin von Rechenberg.

Casual gaming via local wifi is truly social, unlike multiplayer games over the internet. Historically, AirConsole saw an increase in sessions during the colder months of the year, with a drastic spike on Thanksgiving and between Christmas and New Year's, likely driven by social gatherings with family and friends. The latest game that has been released on AirConsole is a 4-player kart racing game which can be accessed for free via https://www.airconsole.com/play/gokartgo-air.

For more information, please visit http://www.airconsole.com

Link to Press Kit: http://aircn.sl/presskit

Ringier AG, Corporate Communications

Media Relations

Dufourstrasse 23

8008 Zurich

Switzerland

media@ringier.ch

+41 44 259 64 44

This press release is available for download on:

www.ringier.ch => Presse => Medienmitteilungen

About AirConsole

AirConsole has been established in 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Google Tech-Lead and ETH Zurich Alumnus Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing cloud-based games. More than 4,000 developers globally have co-created games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 5 million players from 190+ countries. With an average session length of 30 minutes, AirConsole's players on average spend more time playing games than if they were to play single-player games, making the platform truly social and engaging.

About Ringier Digital Ventures

Ringier Digital Ventures AG is a Ringier AG company. The focus of the venture capital firm, founded in January 2015, is investing in innovative digital start-ups that can benefit from the extensive media reach and expertise of successful companies within the Ringier and btov network. Since January 2018, Marcau Partners GmbH, founded by Thomas Kaiser, David Hug and Benjamin Solenthaler, has been responsible for the development of Ringier Digital Ventures.

Corporate Communications

Ringier AG

Dufourstrasse 23

8008 Zurich

Switzerland

T +41 44 259 64 44

F +41 44 259 86 35

media@ringier.ch

www.ringier.ch




Latest news "Companies"

