AirFuel Alliance : Welcomes E Ink As Board Member

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel™ Alliance, a global coalition advancing wireless power technology and universal standards, is proud to welcome E Ink® to its consortium of industry innovators committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. E Ink is the originator, pioneer and the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, implementing energy-efficient, light-weight, wide-viewing angle, and durable displays in places previously thought impossible.

According to the IoT Devices Market Tracker issued by the international research firm IHS Markit, there will be 22.9 billion IoT devices around the world by 2030. Wireless power transmission, wireless network connectivity, ultra-low power consumption, and sunlight readable display are the key factors to realize the development of IoT services and devices. Equipped with the combined features, ePaper displays are considered to be the most suitable human-machine display interface in IoT industry.

Partnering with the AirFuel™ Alliance community will broaden the scope of use for E Ink's electronic paper technology. Wireless power, when paired with low power E Ink displays, will allow the creation of battery free devices with iconic form factors for multiple industry verticals - logistics, digital signage, smart city, retail and consumer electronics.

"As wireless power moves beyond smartphones, the AirFuel™ Alliance is at the forefront of the evolution to Wireless Power 2.0," said Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of the AirFuel™ Alliance. "Along with Magnetic Resonant and RF wireless power standards, ePaper Technology will enable amazing new products and solutions in diverse markets -- retail, logistics, wearables, smart home sensors to name a few."

Johnson Lee, President of E Ink Holdings Inc., shared, "We are proud to be joining the AirFuel™ Alliance Board of Directors and to have this opportunity to collaborate with leading innovators in the field and set the standards for wireless power." Looking forward to a powerful partnership, Lee went on to say, "The access to wireless power technology offered through the AirFuel™ Alliance will support E Ink's displays to not only be the leader in the electronic paper market, but to better the digital world with paperless solutions. We strive to diversify ePaper applications that lighten power and paper consumption, contributing to environmental sustainability."

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market and is redefining the signage, architecture and design, mobile, wearable and retail markets with its ePaper technology, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. Its corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About AirFuel™ Alliance

AirFuel™ Alliance is a global coalition of innovative companies who are committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. The Alliance develops universal standards for leading edge wireless power technologies and accelerates their adoption by building a global, interoperable wireless power ecosystem supported by eco-friendly infrastructure through approved specifications and testing protocols. AirFuel™ Resonant and RF technologies enable rapid charging of multiple devices simultaneously and free of cords. For more information visit www.airfuel.org.

