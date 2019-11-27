Log in
AirPods & AirPods Pro Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Apple Wireless Earphones Deals by The Consumer Post

11/27/2019

Here’s a list of the best Apple AirPods Black Friday 2019 deals available right now, including Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods 2nd generation wireless earphones with charging case

Find all the best Apple AirPods deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Apple AirPods, AirPods (2nd Gen) and AirPods 2 deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at The Consumer Post.

Best AirPods deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple’s version of the innovative wireless earphone technology is called AirPods. AirPods 2 come in the classic white color of the original Apple earphones but are sold separately from the iPhone. They work by connecting to any device that is equipped with Bluetooth, which means AirPods can be used with Android smartphones as well. When used with an iPhone, AirPods can be voice activated by Apple’s built in intelligence system, Siri. AirPods differ from other wireless headphones because they are powered by Apple’s patented H1 headphone chip, which offers a stable connection, clean audio and up to 5 hours of listening time with one charge.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
