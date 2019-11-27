Log in
AirPods Pro & AirPods Black Friday 2019 Deals Compared by Spending Lab

11/27/2019 | 07:03am EST

The best AirPods Pro Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 wireless headphones with charging cases.

Best AirPods Pro deals:

More AirPods deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Ever since it was launched, the Apple AirPods have remained as the gold standard in wireless listening technology. The AirPods Pro is on a whole new level. Its active noise-cancellation feature allows users to enjoy distraction-free listening. It also has a transparency mode that lets outside sound in with a press of a button. Lastly, it has Siri integration and water-resistant features, too. A less expensive option is the AirPods 2, equipped with Apple’s legendary technology.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
