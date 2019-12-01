Log in
AirPods Pro Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of AirPods & AirPods Pro Noise Canceling Headphones Deals by Retail Egg

12/01/2019 | 05:21pm EST

A review of the best Apple AirPods Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro sales

All the best Apple AirPods earphones deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Retail Egg are updating their list of the top AirPods Pro and AirPods 2nd generation with wireless charging case deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.

Best AirPods Pro deals:

More AirPods & noise canceling headphones deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple significantly improved the battery life of the AirPods 2 by allowing a single charge to provide up to 5 hours of listening time and 3 hours of talk time. Recharging these wireless earbuds is also faster. The AirPods can be placed back in its case for a quick 15-minute recharge. Its new H1 chip now allows voice-enabled commands that allow users to communicate with Siri and its microphones filter background noise to ensure clear sound quality during phone calls.

When Apple first introduced wireless AirPods, the company got both positive and negative reactions because of its unique structure. But even then, Apple sold more than 15 million units in the first half of 2019. The statistics include the Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods 2. The two microphones on each of the AirPods, the long battery life and the quality of sound made these devices a worthy purchase among Americans.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
