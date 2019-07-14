AirXpanders® Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for a Smooth Shell Version of the AeroForm® Tissue Expander System

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirXpanders, Inc. (ASX: AXP), a medical device company focused on the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of the AeroForm® Tissue Expander System, today announced that the company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance to market a smooth shell version of the AeroForm Tissue Expander.

"We are very pleased to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for the smooth shell AeroForm tissue expander," said Frank Grillo, President and CEO of AirXpanders. "The plastic surgery community has embraced the textured version of our tissue expander, and they have also been asking us to provide a smooth, untextured version of AeroForm. This clearance enables market release in the U.S., and we have already submitted our regulatory application for CE mark approval."

Previously, the Company announced it has retained Cowen as an independent financial advisor to assist in exploring financial and strategic alternatives that could enhance stockholder value and enable the Company to continue serving patients and physicians. As AirXpanders explores these alternative, it will also evaluate U.S. launch plans and timing for the AeroForm Smooth products.

About AirXpanders:

Founded in 2005, AirXpanders, Inc. (www.airxpanders.com) designs, manufactures and markets innovative medical devices to improve breast reconstruction. The Company's AeroForm Tissue Expander System, is used in patients undergoing two- stage breast reconstruction following mastectomy. Headquartered in San Jose, California, AirXpanders' vision is to be the global leader in reconstructive surgery products and to become the standard of care in two-stage breast reconstruction. AirXpanders is a publicly listed Company on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AXP." AeroForm was granted U.S. FDA de novo marketing authorization in 2016, subsequent U.S. market clearance in 2017, first CE mark in Europe in 2012 and is currently licensed for sale in Australia.

