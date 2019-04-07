AirXpanders and Radformation Announce Co-Marketing Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirXpanders, Inc. (ASX: AXP), a medical device company focused on the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of the AeroForm® Tissue Expander System, and Radformation, Inc., a software company co-founded by medical physicists dedicated to bringing intelligent automation software in cancer care, including breast and breast reconstruction radiation therapy treatment planning, announced today that they have entered into a co-marketing agreement to introduce Radformation's EZFluence software to Radiation Oncology departments that are treating AeroForm patients in the US.

The co-marketing agreement enables AirXpanders sales personnel to introduce the EZFluence software to radiation oncology departments who are treating a growing number of patients with the AeroForm Tissue Expander System. This collaboration is expected to improve acceptance of the AeroForm Expander by significantly improving the workflow required to develop radiation treatment plans. By collaborating on the introduction of the EZFluence software, both organizations expect Radiation Oncology departments to benefit from the intelligent automation of radiation therapy treatment planning for breast reconstruction patients.

"We have been very impressed with the EZfluence software," said Mark Payne, VP, Research and Development of AirXpanders. "The intelligent automation this software provides for opposed tangent fields, using both field-in-field and E-comp techniques, is impressive in its thoroughness and ability to effectively develop a radiation treatment plan in minutes from a patient CT scan. The plans developed by this software exhibit significantly improved homogeneity compared to conventionally-determined iterative plans. We expect radiation oncology departments will appreciate the dramatic reduction in the time needed to develop a treatment plan for patients with an AeroForm, and an overall increase in their productivity for all their breast radiation treatment plans. We are excited to train up our team, and introduce our customer base to this advancement in radiation treatment planning automation."

"Radformation is excited to work with a company that empowers patients and values their interests," said Elisabeth van Wie, Medical Physicist and Chief Business Officer of Radformation.

"AirXpanders' goal is to make the patient more comfortable during a difficult time in their lives while maintaining quality treatment. We support this goal and look forward to working with clinics on generating optimal radiation treatment plans for patients."

Radformation's EZFluence is FDA cleared and available in the US since 2017. With a rapidly growing installed base, a growing number of Radiation Oncologists and Medical Physicists are utilizing the system, and experiencing the productivity improvements it provides. As a plug-in script for Varian's Eclipse system, EZFluence is straightforward to use and easy to adopt.

"EZFluence is a treatment planner's best friend for any plan which uses opposed beams. The AeroForm Tissue expander poses some unique challenges but with EZFluence we were able to get an optimal plan in a short amount of time," said Scott Dube, Medical Physicist at Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, FL.

As part of the agreement, the companies are developing plans to collaborate and educate at key Radiation Oncology and Medical Physics society meetings throughout 2019.

About AirXpanders

Founded in 2005, AirXpanders, Inc. (www.airxpanders.com) designs, manufactures and markets innovative medical devices to improve breast reconstruction. The Company's AeroForm Tissue Expander System, is used in patients undergoing two-stage breast reconstruction following mastectomy. Headquartered in San Jose, California, AirXpanders' vision is to be the global leader in reconstructive surgery products and to become the standard of care in two-stage breast reconstruction. AirXpanders is a publicly listed Company on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AXP." AeroForm was granted U.S. FDA de novo marketing authorization in 2016, subsequent U.S. market clearance in 2017, first CE mark in Europe in 2012, and is currently licensed for sale in Australia.

About Radformation

Radformation is a team of medical physicists and medical device experts building software to automate workflow in cancer treatment. Radformation currently markets two FDA cleared products, including ClearCheck One-Click Plan Evaluation Software for radiation treatment plans, and EZFluence One-Click 3D Planning Software for intelligent automation of breast, brain, lung, and other 3D radiation treatment planning. Radformation is privately held.



Forward-Looking Statements Regarding AirXpanders

This announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and on information currently available to management.

All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the ability of EZFluence to improve acceptance of AeroForm, expected benefits to Radiation Oncology departments, the effectiveness of any treatment plans developed using the software, and the ease of use and adoption of EZFluence.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. AirXpanders may not actually achieve the plans, projections or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. Actual results, developments or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements. For additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by AirXpanders that could cause actual results to differ materially, see its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2019, including under the caption "Risk Factors," as well as other periodic reports filed with the SEC from time to time. AirXpanders disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

AirXpanders, Inc. Radformation, Inc. Laurel Burk Director, Marketing

Tel: +1 (650) 390-9000 Email: lburk@airxpanders.com Elisabeth Van Wie, MS, DABR Chief Business Officer Tel: 844-723-3675 x701 Email: evanwie@radformation.com

For more information on AeroForm or AirXpanders, Inc., please refer to the Company's website at www.airxpanders.com

For more information on EZFluence or Radformation, Inc., please refer to the Company's website at www.radformation.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airxpanders-and-radformation-announce-co-marketing-agreement-300825569.html

SOURCE AirXpanders, Inc.