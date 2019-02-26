Log in
Airbiquity : to Demonstrate OTAmatic Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management Solution for Automotive at embedded world 2019

02/26/2019 | 02:01am EST

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will demonstrate its OTAmaticTM over-the-air (OTA) software and data management solution at embedded world 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany on February 26-28. Located in the NXP Semiconductors booth, the company will showcase its technology integration with the NXP MPC-LS Vehicle Network Processing Evaluation Board (EVB) for efficient, secure, and highly-scalable multi-ECU software updates and data management powered by advanced high-performance service-oriented gateways compatible with multiple vehicle network interfaces.

Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)

As data-driven services begin to transform the automotive industry with new vehicle management, consumer engagement and revenue opportunities, automakers will need robust OTA and vehicle network processing chipset solutions working in tandem. Integrating Airbiquity's OTAmatic service delivery with NXP's MPC-LS Vehicle Network Processing technology delivers an OTA software and data management solution with service-oriented gateways featuring high levels of compute, real-time network performance, and security.

Airbiquity and NXP will demonstrate its technology integration at booth 4A-220 throughout the conference.

To read more about Airbiquity and OTAmatic, visit www.airbiquity.com.

About Airbiquity
Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo™, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

CONTACT:
Shelby Simonson
Airbiquity PR
1-206-264-8220
media@airbiquity.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbiquity-to-demonstrate-otamatic-over-the-air-ota-software-and-data-management-solution-for-automotive-at-embedded-world-2019-300801578.html

SOURCE Airbiquity


© PRNewswire 2019
