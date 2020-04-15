Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Airbnb Gets $1 Billion Loan, Bringing Coronavirus Funding to $2 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 02:06am EDT

By Elizabeth Wollman

Airbnb Inc. secured a $1 billion loan from institutional investors, the company said, the second funding round for the home-sharing marketplace since the coronavirus pandemic devastated the global travel industry.

The San Francisco-based company didn't disclose Tuesday the terms of the loan or the names of the investors. According to a person familiar with the matter, the loan is five years, and the interest rate will be 7.5%, plus a benchmark rate known as the London interbank offered rate, or Libor.

Airbnb had planned to start trading publicly this year. Instead, it faced escalating losses as travel ground to a halt, forcing it to raise money privately at a lower valuation than the $31 billion price tag of its last fundraising round in 2017, people close to the company have said.

Last week, Airbnb said it was raising $1 billion from private-equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners. That investment came with a steep price tag: an interest rate of 10%, plus Libor, according to people familiar with the deal.

Those investors will also get warrants that can be converted into shares with a valuation for the company of $18 billion, a drop of almost half since 2017, the people said.

"All of the actions we have taken over the last several weeks assure that Airbnb will emerge from the storm of the pandemic even stronger, regardless of how long the storm lasts," co-founder and Chief Executive Brian Chesky said.

Preetika Rana contributed to this article.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27aDollar held back on virus hopes, yuan down after rate cut
RE
02:26aUK fashion retailer Quiz reopens online business
RE
02:06aAirbnb Gets $1 Billion Loan, Bringing Coronavirus Funding to $2 Billion
DJ
01:59aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most up as China cuts key interest rate; Philippines leads gains
RE
01:57aJapan's Abe pressed to pay out more cash as coronavirus hits economy
RE
01:54aEU's Centeno doesn't rule out use of eurobonds to tackle coronavirus crisis - paper
RE
01:53aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : Production of Automobiles in March 2020
PU
01:50aCoronavirus to push China's first quarter GDP into first decline on record - Reuters poll
RE
01:50aU.S. opposition seen stalling major IMF liquidity boost
RE
01:47aOil climbs on bargain-hunting, hopes for purchases for reserves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Restructuring Support Agreement to S..
4Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML reports 2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group