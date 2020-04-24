Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Airbnb booking data from China offers glimpse of a rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 09:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Airbnb logo

While the coronavirus pandemic has frozen global travel and hit the travel industry hard, data from home-sharing startup Airbnb Inc shows the number of domestic bookings in China for the first half of April were up more than 200% compared with the same period in March.

Data from AirDNA, a separate analytics firm, showed the number of bookings for the week of April 13 in 10 big Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Guangzhou, were up nearly 80% from the week of March 16, which AirDNA Chief Executive Scott Shatford said was the bottom for that market. Still that's about half the bookings seen the week of Jan. 6. Shatford said his firm?s data includes bookings from international travelers staying in China.

AirDNA data also show the daily average rate in China from May onward is similar to what it was in 2019. Shatford said Airbnb owners do not offer big discounts online to lure travelers the way hotels might.

China is an important market for Airbnb, and the country?s recovery from the coronavirus outbreak is being closely watched as an indication on how other countries now reeling from the virus and related shutdowns may fare.

Airbnb earlier this month secured $2 billion in credit in two different deals. One included warrants that can be exercised at a price that would equate with an $18 billion valuation ? well below the $31 billion valuation seen in Airbnb's 2017 Series F fundraising round.

?After we're given the 'all clear' and you're ready to venture out of your home and into other cities, where are you going to want to stay?" said Paul Maguire, managing partner at Iron Edge VC, whose fund owns Airbnb and is looking to buy more on the secondary market. "You'd be more likely to opt for a short-term house rental than checking into a big Marriott filled with hundreds of strangers.?

By Jane Lanhee Lee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03pAirbnb booking data from China offers glimpse of a rebound
RE
08:57pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Spotlight falls on 'dividend aristocrats' after market tumult
RE
08:33pUNIVERSITY OF HAWAII SYSTEM : Seven simple steps for year-round vegetables
PU
08:08pU S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES : What To Do if You Are Sick
PU
07:44pNEW NORTH AMERICAN TRADE PACT TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1 : Ustr
RE
07:28pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Goats to be used to Manage Vegetation and Fuels at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
PU
06:51pAs U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 51,000, handful of states move toward reopening
RE
06:50pS&P affirms UK credit rating, cites government's coronavirus response
RE
06:29pCanada to help pay commercial rents for Main Street, issue guidelines to open economy
RE
06:28pEXPLAINER : How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PINDUODUO INC. : PINDUODUO : 2020 Letter to Shareholders
2NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUN : NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces Repurchase Program
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico
4PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. : Portofino Closes Oversubscribed Financing
5FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : to Postpone Reporting Financial Results and MD&A Due to COVID-19..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group