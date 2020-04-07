Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Airbnb's new $1 billion investment comes at lower valuation: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 08:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris

Airbnb Inc's new $1 billion investment from private equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners has terms that imply a reduced valuation of the home rental company, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Silver Lake and Sixth Street received warrants that can be exercised at an $18 billion valuation, below the $26 billion Airbnb was valued in early March in its internal valuation, one source said.

The deal was seen as a sign of investor support as the coronavirus grinds global travel to a near-standstill, and the sources said Airbnb will terminate a $1 billion credit facility following the investment, the sources said.

The deal is comprised of $1 billion in five-year debt yielding 11% to 12% and warrants that can convert into stock equating to a little over 1% of Airbnb's total equity, the sources said. They requested anonymity as the terms are confidential.

The deal raised Airbnb's cash reserves to around $4 billion.

In March, Reuters reported the U.S. short-term home rental platform held a phone meeting with lenders to discuss extending an existing $1 billion debt facility, which was led by Bank of America, amid a slowdown in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbnb is now also in talks with banks about a new line of credit that could be worth as much as $750 million or $1 billion, one source said.

Airbnb was valued at $31 billion in its most recent private fund-raising round.

Silver Lake is targeting a valuation for Airbnb of $40 billion to $50 billion to hit its return target, one of the sources said, declining to provide more details.

Airbnb, Silver Lake, Sixth Street and Bank of America declined to comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Joshua Franklin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38pPhilippines' trade deficit drops to more than two-year low in February
RE
09:21pAsian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
RE
09:18pDollar creeps higher as virus worries return
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pBANK OF JAPAN : Business continuity at the Bank of Japan at declaration of emergency state by the Government of Japan
PU
09:03pU.S. oil state senators to talk crude markets with Saudi officials Saturday - source
RE
09:02pOil prices jump as focus swivels to OPEC, Russia meeting on output cuts
RE
08:48pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Exporting therapeutic goods
PU
08:40pUK job vacancies shrink for first time since 2009 as coronavirus hits employers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
2THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's aid for small businesses hit by coronavirus set to fa..
3Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
4AMBEV S.A. : AMBEV S A : Reminder - 1Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call
5MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : MAINFREIGHT : Trading Update | April 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group