Airbnb says U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill could offer its hosts some relief

03/25/2020 | 10:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris

Airbnb Inc hosts in the United States could get some relief from a $2 trillion (1.69 trillion pounds) coronavirus stimulus bill that is nearing a vote in Congress, the home-rental startup said on Wednesday.

The travel industry, including Airbnb, has been hard hit as governments worldwide impose restrictions on movement to help slow the spread of the virus, which has infected over 450,000 people across the globe and led to more than 21,000 deaths.

To relieve the economic impact in the United States, a massive federal aid bill that received bipartisan agreement on Wednesday includes temporary unemployment benefits for self-employed and gig workers during the coronavirus crisis.

In an email to Reuters, Airbnb expressed thanks to lawmakers for recognising those who depend on income earned through renting out short-term accommodation via Airbnb's website.

Under the bill, Airbnb said hosts or hosts with family members diagnosed with COVID-19 - the illness caused by the virus - would be able to apply for unemployment assistance.

Hosts deemed sole proprietors that report Airbnb income would also be eligible for small business loans to cover interest on mortgage payments, rent and utility bills if their business is impacted by the outbreak, Airbnb said.

Hosts who use independent contractors to clean or service properties would also be eligible for those loans to pay workers, the company said.

By Jane Lanhee Lee

