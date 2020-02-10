Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February

"In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and guidance from local authorities for the short-term rental industry during this public health emergency, bookings of all listings in Beijing with check-in from 7 February 2020 to 29 February 2020 have been suspended," the short-term home rental company said in an email statement.

The decision was only for Beijing, a spokesperson for Airbnb China said, adding that the company evaluates the situation and works to comply with guidance from local authorities.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina and Brenda Goh; Editing by Arun Koyyur)