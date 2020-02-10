Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 01:19am EST
The logos of Airbnb are displayed at an Airbnb event in Tokyo

Airbnb said on Monday it has suspended bookings in Beijing until Feb. 29 as death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China exceeded 900.

"In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and guidance from local authorities for the short-term rental industry during this public health emergency, bookings of all listings in Beijing with check-in from 7 February 2020 to 29 February 2020 have been suspended," the short-term home rental company said in an email statement.

The decision was only for Beijing, a spokesperson for Airbnb China said, adding that the company evaluates the situation and works to comply with guidance from local authorities.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina and Brenda Goh; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:05aNO PHONES, NO LEAKS : How Lagarde is making her mark on ECB
RE
01:19aAirbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aCoronavirus Helps Drive China's Consumer Prices to Highest Level in Over Eight Years
DJ
12:53aAirlines face growth warning as virus curtails Singapore Airshow
RE
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
RE
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
RE
12:33aAussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work
RE
12:33aAussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
2ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
3China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
4IFLYTEK CO LTD : IFLYTEK : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group