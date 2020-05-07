Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airbus, Boeing delay delivering some jets - Air France-KLM CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 01:49am EDT

Planemakers Airbus and Boeing have asked Air France to delay taking some wide-body jets after a slowdown in manufacturing caused by the coronavirus crisis, the head of parent Air France-KLM told Reuters.

"We have some A350s for the end of the year that will be pushed into next year and then we have some A350s for next year that will be pushed into the year after," Chief Executive Ben Smith said, adding this was at manufacturer Airbus's request.

Air France has also been notified by Boeing that a 787 due to arrive in June will no longer meet that target, he said.

The delays, at a time when many airlines are themselves requesting postponements, offer a respite to the carrier which like rivals faces cash pressures and a slump in demand.

"These are nice domino impacts on us and we are going to continue to negotiate to ensure we have the right mix to match our liquidity and our assumptions going forward," Smith said.

Airbus and Boeing paused production last month to adjust to lockdowns and are cutting future output due to lower demand.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Laurence Frost; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -3.95% 4.203 Real-time Quote.-57.65%
AIRBUS SE -4.85% 53.7 Real-time Quote.-58.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:12aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re 1Q Profit Fell, Events Cancellation A Major Driver
DJ
02:11aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN PUBL : Major shareholder disclosure in Biotec Pharmacon ASA
AQ
02:11aBBVA : JP Morgan lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
02:10aCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL SOCIETAS EUROPAEA : with a strong start to the year
EQ
02:10a11880 SOLUTIONS AG ANNOUNCES FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 : Revenue growth despite coronarivus crisis
EQ
02:10aPUMA SE : PUMA's First Quarter Sales and Profitability negatively impacted by COVID-19
EQ
02:10aECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : Q1 2020: Renewed increase in gross profit and EBITDA
EQ
02:10aSIXT LEASING SE : Minimum acceptance threshold for voluntary public takeover offer by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH clearly exceeded
EQ
02:09aCAIRN ENERGY : Chairman Succession
PU
02:09aÅF PÖYRY PUBL : AFRY builds production line for Oatly in Singapore
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
5LUNDIN PETROLEUM : LUNDIN PETROLEUM : Equinor suspends 2020 output guidance amid global oil cutbacks
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group