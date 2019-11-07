Airbus extends lead over Boeing with 415 jet sales in October

The European planemaker also announced on Thursday deals including 12 orders for its A330neo passenger jet from an unidentified buyer.

The Airbus deals, including a record order for 300 aircraft from India's IndiGo announced last week, brought the January-October total to 718 aircraft or a net 542 after cancellations.

Boeing has reported 170 orders through end-September, the latest period for which data is available, or a net total of 54 after cancellations.

After an accounting adjustment representing jets ordered in previous years but now thought unlikely to be delivered, Boeing's net total sank to a negative 84 airplanes.

Airbus, which last week cut its annual delivery target by 2-3% to 860 aircraft, said it had delivered 648 aircraft in the first 10 months of 2019.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alexander Smith)