Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airbus pips Boeing to $14 bilion Air Arabia jet order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Airbus clinched a $14 billion (£11 billion) order from Air Arabia for 120 A320 jets, beating U.S. rival Boeing Co after more than a year of talks between the budget carrier and the planemakers.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Airbus clinched a $14 billion (£11 billion) order from Air Arabia for 120 A320 jets, beating U.S. rival Boeing Co after more than a year of talks between the budget carrier and the planemakers.

The order announced at the biennial Dubai Air Show would more than double Sharjah-based Air Arabia's fleet of 55 narrowbody aircraft. The United Arab Emirates' only listed airline wants to further expand its operations beyond the Middle East.

The deal is one of the largest narrowbody plane orders in the region. At the previous air show Boeing secured an order worth $27 billion from flydubai that included options to buy 225 Boeing 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded.

Air Arabia Chief Executive Adel Ali told reporters his carrier's order included about 70 A320neo jets, while the rest would be A321XLR and A321neo models.

"The addition of the A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR complements our existing fleet and allows us to expand our service to farther and newer destinations while remaining loyal to our low-cost business model," Ali said.

He said the carrier had yet to finalise an engine option.

Airbus, which last month cut its full-year delivery goal for commercial jets due to production glitches, said the planemaker was working "relentlessly" to live up to the promises it had made to customers.

"The industrial pressures that we are facing are the direct consequence of very strong market demand and endorsement for our products," said Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer, adding that the "slight delays" on A321 deliveries would soon be disappear.

The plane manufacturer said it expected the first delivery for Air Arabia to be in 2024.

Air Arabia has its main hub at UAE's Sharjah airport and has operating bases in Egypt, Morocco and UAE's Ras Al Khaimah.

The company said last month it would jointly set up a low cost carrier in Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways to tap a growing demand for budget travel from the UAE capital.

By Ankit Ajmera and Alexander Cornwell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR ARABIA PJSC 0.73% 1.38 End-of-day quote.34.31%
AIRBUS SE -1.47% 134.4 Real-time Quote.62.46%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.72% 368.9 Delayed Quote.15.25%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.34% 4.0693 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:59aBOEING : EGYPTAIR Adds More Boeing 787s to Fleet as Dreamliners Deliver 23% Fuel Boost; Airline joins other operators in growing their Dreamliner fleet after achieving eye-opening fuel efficiency improvement
AQ
11:58aGolden Queen Mining and Great American Minerals Exploration, Inc. Terminate Letter Agreement
AQ
11:56aBrain Balance of Southlake, Mansfield and Katy are Now Board-Certified Cognitive Center
PR
11:56aIdentifying Industry Risks and Devising a Risk Management Strategy for an Online Vegan Food Distributor | Infiniti Research's Latest Success Story
BU
11:55aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Recognized by Women's Forum of New York for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom
PR
11:54aSigma Celebrates Black Friday with Incredible Savings on Select Art Prime Lenses and the MC-11
GL
11:53aAirbus dominates second day of Dubai show as Boeing wins MAX order
RE
11:53aNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Documentary Films to Stream Acclaimed Films “Lost and Found” and “The Nightcrawlers” Beginning Today
BU
11:52aUNIPOWER : Names Alan Forster Central Region Director of Sales
BU
11:51aQUANTUM CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group