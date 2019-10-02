Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:17pm EDT
A U.S. flag is seen during an Airbus news conference in Mobile, Alabama

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Alabama aerospace workers won an unexpected reprieve from escalating trade tensions on Wednesday when the United States spared an Airbus plant in the state from the impact of tariffs against the European planemaker - at least for now.

While Airbus aircraft built in Europe will be hit with a tariff of 10% after the World Trade Organization allowed Washington to impose sanctions on EU goods, semi-finished fuselages and wings are exempted, an official list showed.

That means large parts shipped to the deep-sea Alabama port of Mobile from plants in Europe will not be hit by the duties, allowing Airbus to continue to supply U.S.-based airlines with a limited number of locally assembled aircraft.

"Earlier today, we received confirmation from Airbus of very positive news that parts and components used at the final assembly plant in Mobile will not be subject to tariffs," said George Talbot, spokesman for the city of Mobile.

"There is a great sense of relief and gratitude about the outcome."

France-based Airbus opened the Mobile plant in 2015, widening its international footprint from existing assembly lines in Europe and China.

The Alabama plant produces four A320-family jets a month, a relatively small part of the Airbus total, but is seen as important to the company's plans to raise output globally. U.S. rival Boeing Co has large manufacturing operations in the north of the state.

Mobile city leaders and Alabama lawmakers had lobbied hard for exemptions from the tariffs, arguing they could jeopardise some 1,000 jobs.

Alabama's largely conservative voters supported U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, and he continues to poll very strongly in the state.

The surprise decision to omit imported aircraft sections came in a list of tariffs that was smaller in percentage terms and in scope than initially signalled by Washington.

The United States said on Wednesday it expected the European Union to enter negotiations but stressed it also had authority to increase the tariffs or alter the products affected.

NORTHERN IRELAND REPRIEVE

Also spared by the decision to exempt imported aircraft parts were wings made in Northern Ireland for smaller Airbus A220 aircraft, which had been drawn into a separate row in 2017.

The planes are mainly built in Canada where they were originally designed by industrial group Bombardier before Airbus bought the loss-making programme last year.

But in August, Airbus also began building the planes in Mobile, adding plans for 400 jobs to 850 already in place.

A dispute over low prices for the jets sucked Boeing into a three-way trade row with Canada and Britain in 2017 and caused a political storm about politically sensitive jobs in Belfast.

For now, both those jobs and the new A220 jobs in Alabama appear to be sheltered from the latest dispute.

Airbus said it was evaluating the tariff list in close collaboration with the European Commission.

Despite relief over Airbus, Alabama is bracing for tariffs that could hit Germany's Daimler, which operates a large Mercedes auto plant in Tuscaloosa, beginning next month.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose 25% tariffs on imported cars from Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

(Additional reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jane Wardell)

By Andrea Shalal and Tim Hepher

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Bombardier Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.04% 114.36 Real-time Quote.36.21%
BOMBARDIER INC. -2.50% 1.56 Delayed Quote.-21.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:40pMariMed Elects Internationally Renowned Dr. Eva Selhub as Independent Director
GL
10:34pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:34pADX ENERGY : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
10:29pTRUSCREEN : Cervical Cancer Remains a Global Health Issue
PU
10:24pBARRAMUNDI : BRM undiluted NAV as at 2/10/19 - $0.7224
PU
10:24pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : sign MOU with Energy Trade
PU
10:19pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:17pAirbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
RE
10:15pU.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs
RE
10:14pMELBANA ENERGY : Cuba - Amendments to Block 9 Production Sharing Contract
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group