Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airbus posts strong January orders, delivers 31 jets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 03:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Airbus posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years on Thursday as it booked a major leasing order that has been in the pipeline for several months, and carried out 31 aircraft deliveries.

The European planemaker said it had taken orders for 296 aircraft in January, including the recently finalised order for 102 planes from Air Lease Corp as well as 100 jets from U.S. low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines. After cancellations, it started the year with 274 net orders.

Cancellations included 20 single-aisle jets from Colombia's Avianca, balanced by 20 orders for broadly similar aircraft from leasing company BOC Aviation in what some industry sources have described as a swap to ease their financing. Neither firm was available for comment.

Lufthansa cancelled two A350 wide-body jets.

Rival Boeing, whose sales and deliveries have been affected by the grounding of its 737 MAX, has yet to post January data.

Airbus said on Thursday its deliveries from an overseas assembly plant in China had been halted amid the coronavirus outbreak. Airbus has joined other local companies in extending a routine shutdown planned for Chinese New Year, due to the impact of the health scare on its supply chains and logistics.

Airbus is expected to give targets next week and barring a worsening of the coronavirus crisis could shoot for record deliveries of at least 900 jets in 2020 as Boeing remains on a backfoot due to the MAX grounding, industry analysts say.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LEASE CORPORATION -1.74% 44.51 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
AIRBUS SE 0.09% 137 Real-time Quote.4.91%
BOC AVIATION LIMITED 1.75% 75.5 End-of-day quote.-4.73%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 3.24% 339.78 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -0.23% 15 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev CFO Says He's Ready to Close Chapter and Do Something New
DJ
03:34pWeissLaw LLP Reminds CBB, MSBF, HABT, and MFSF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
03:31pGOODFOOD MARKET : IIROC Trading Halt - FOOD
AQ
03:31pCO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Announces Launch of Test for New Coronavirus
BU
03:31pSilver Air Earns WYVERN Wingman Operator Certification
GL
03:31pGlobal Heavy-Duty Vehicle Braking System Market 2019-2023 | Growing Popularity of Lightweight Braking Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31pEGIS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Receives Patent Infringement Invalidation Decision from CNIPA
PR
03:30pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:29pGSMA : Update Information on Coronavirus
BU
03:28pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | Bureau of Immigration measures following Coronavirus outbreak
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
2ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
3DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
4ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group