Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Airbus pulls out of Canada fighter jet race, boosts Lockheed Martin's chances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:10pm EDT
The logo of Airbus is pictured at their facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Airbus SE on Friday pulled out of a multibillion-dollar competition to supply Canada with 88 new fighter jets, a decision that boosts the chances of rival Lockheed Martin Corp.

The defense arm of Airbus said it was withdrawing its Typhoon jet, citing onerous security requirements and a decision late in the day by Ottawa to dilute the rules for how much bidders would have to invest in Canada.

Airbus and other contenders had already complained the government appeared to be tilting the race in favor of Lockheed Martin's F-35 plane, which the Royal Canadian Air Force wants. Canada is part of the consortium that developed the plane.

Canada launched the long-delayed competition last month and said it was confident no favoritism had been shown toward any one contender. Ottawa says the contract is worth between C$15 billion ($11.30 billion) and C$19 billion.

The Airbus announcement is likely to prompt opposition accusations that the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has botched the procurement process. Trudeau's Liberals face a tough election race in October.

Reuters revealed in July that Airbus and Boeing Co had written to Ottawa to say they might pull out.

The firms are unhappy that in May, Ottawa dropped a demand that bidders must guarantee to give Canadian businesses 100% of the value of the deal in economic benefits. Such commitments contradict rules of the consortium that developed the F-35 and Ottawa's move allowed Lockheed Martin to make a bid.

"The significant recent revision of industrial technological benefits obligations does not sufficiently value the binding commitments the Typhoon Canada package was willing to make, and which were one of its major points of focus," said Airbus.

Another challenge for Airbus and Sweden's Saab AB - the fourth contender - is that European jets are subject to a complicated process to show they can meet security standards required by the United States, which together with Canada operates the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

"NORAD security requirements continue to place too significant of a cost on platforms whose manufacture and repair chains sit outside the United States (and) Canada," said Airbus.

Canada has been trying unsuccessfully for almost a decade to buy replacements for its aging F-18 fighters, some of which are 40-years old. The former Conservative administration said in 2010 it would buy 65 F-35 jets but later scrapped the decision, triggering years of delays and reviews.

Trudeau came to power in 2015 vowing not to buy the F-35 on the grounds that it was too costly, but Ottawa has since softened its line.

No one was immediately available for comment at the Canadian procurement ministry and defense ministry, which are running the jet competition. Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Saab did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

By David Ljunggren
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.05% 125.34 Real-time Quote.49.21%
SAAB AB 1.63% 274.6 Delayed Quote.-14.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited (SCC) Raised $3.07 Billion Dollars
PU
02:01pKEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:00pCPI PROPERTY : publishes half-year financial results for 2019
EQ
01:54pALPINE 4 TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pALCOA : and United Steelworkers Reach Tentative Labor Agreement for Five U.S. Locations
BU
01:47pCIRCLE PROPERTY : Death of a Director
PU
01:46pTHE CATO CORPORATION : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
01:44pCritics accuse U.S. CEOs of contradicting pledge to work for more than shareholders
RE
01:42pPPL : Electric Utilities Crews Head South to Provide Hurricane Dorian Aid
PU
01:42pBOC HONG KONG () : 2019 first half profit reached HK$17,949 million；NIM rose year-on-year; Customer deposits and advances delivered solid growth
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax
4Oil falls ahead of hurricane but set for weekly gain as trade row eases
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group