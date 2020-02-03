Airbus settles, Boeing gets good news

Earnings season. Alphabet, Siemens Healthineers, Sysco, NXP Semiconductors and Ryanair are among companies reporting their earnings today.

Ryanair sticks with Boeing. The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair announced Monday that it has submitted a bid to Boeing for a new order for 737 MAX but does not expect to finalize it before the aircraft, still grounded after two air disasters, resumes flights.

Balance of all accounts. Airbus has officially settled the corruption charges against the group in the United States, Great Britain and France, for €3.6 billion. This affair has consequences for airlines around the world, as they have been cited as having subscribed to the system of intermediaries, such as AirAsia or Sri Lankan Airlines. On the stock market, despite the size of the sum paid by the industry, it is rather relief that dominates, as a major point of uncertainty disappears.

Against the tide. Nissan could refocus its European production on the United Kingdom after Brexit, according to the Financial Times, by closing its Barcelona site and repatriating production of the Micra model from France to the Sunderland site, a plan that had however been set up before the change in management of the Japanese. The manufacturer reacted to the news in the British financial daily by denying the existence of such a plan, but acknowledging that all the consequences of Brexit had been modelled. A refocusing on the UK might seem odd, but Nissan has strong ambitions in this market, while it is suffering in continental Europe.

On pause. Apple will close all its stores in mainland China until February 9, due to the outbreak of coronavirus pneumonia. The Californian is arguing the precautionary principle. Its other entities in China, including support functions and contact centers, will also be closed.

Pear for thirst. Boeing has confirmed that it has put in place $12 billion in bank lines of credit to deal with delays related to the 737 MAX. The rumor had largely leaked out earlier last week. This windfall could be used to compensate airlines penalized by the lack of delivery of the single-aisle aircraft. There are also new rumors circulating about the aircraft, concerning deep disagreements between certifying bodies in Europe and the United States.

In other news. Credit Suisse also reportedly spied on Greenpeace after the activist organization's outburst at the 2017 general meeting, according to the SonntagsZeitung. Solvay finalized the sale of its polyamides activities to BASF and Domo Chemicals, based on a valuation of EUR 1.6 billion, for net proceeds of EUR 1.2 billion. Bombardier is selling two Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft to lessor FJC, which will equip them with medical equipment for a Polish customer. Tesla signs a battery supply agreement with China's CATL. Ryanair returns to profit in the third fiscal quarter and confirms its annual targets.