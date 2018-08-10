Aircraft Lightning Protection Systems (ALPS): Global Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aircraft
Lightning Protection Systems (ALPS) Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning
Matrix & Vendor Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The positioning of the aircraft lightning protection systems market
vendors in FPNV Positioning Matrix are determined by Business Strategy
(Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel
Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product
Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F:
Forefront, P: Pathfinders, N: Niche, and V: Vital).
Honeywell International, Inc. scored highest as a forefront
vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for aircraft lightning protection
systems market
Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and
have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include:
Honeywell International, Inc., LORD Corporation, and Cobham PLC.
Microsemi Corporation scored highest as a pathfinder vendor
and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years
Pathfinders have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow
lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals.
P-Pathfinders include: Microsemi Corporation, Pinnacle Lightning
Protection, LLC., and Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corporation.
Dexmet Corporation named as an upcoming vendor to watch in
aircraft lightning protection systems market
Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of
the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the
Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction
but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche
include: Dexmet Corporation and National Technical Systems, Inc.
Innovative offerings by TE Connectivity expected to increase
its product satisfaction level for aircraft lightning protection systems
market in upcoming years.
Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet
achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low
product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include: TE Connectivity and
Dayton-Granger, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Premium Insight
4. FPNV Positioning Matrix for Aircraft Lightning Protection Systems
Market
5. Competitive News Feed Analysis
6. Vendor Profiles
-
Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corporation
-
Cobham PLC
-
Dayton-Granger, Inc.
-
Dexmet Corporation
-
Honeywell International, Inc.
-
LORD Corporation
-
Microsemi Corporation
-
National Technical Systems, Inc.
-
Pinnacle Lightning Protection, LLC.
-
TE Connectivity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mdsttw/aircraft?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005312/en/