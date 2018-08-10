Aircraft Lightning Protection Systems (ALPS): Global Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aircraft Lightning Protection Systems (ALPS) Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The positioning of the aircraft lightning protection systems market vendors in FPNV Positioning Matrix are determined by Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinders, N: Niche, and V: Vital).

Honeywell International, Inc. scored highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for aircraft lightning protection systems market

Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include: Honeywell International, Inc., LORD Corporation, and Cobham PLC.

Microsemi Corporation scored highest as a pathfinder vendor and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years

Pathfinders have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals. P-Pathfinders include: Microsemi Corporation, Pinnacle Lightning Protection, LLC., and Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corporation.

Dexmet Corporation named as an upcoming vendor to watch in aircraft lightning protection systems market

Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche include: Dexmet Corporation and National Technical Systems, Inc.

Innovative offerings by TE Connectivity expected to increase its product satisfaction level for aircraft lightning protection systems market in upcoming years.

Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include: TE Connectivity and Dayton-Granger, Inc.

