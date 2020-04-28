Log in
Aircrew with Polish carrier LOT reject idle time pay proposal

04/28/2020 | 10:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet operated by Polish airline LOT pictured through the window at Chopin airport in Warsaw

Pilots and flight attendants with Polish national airline PLL LOT have rejected a management proposal regarding idle time pay as the group struggles to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Tuesday.

Airlines are facing a crisis with passenger air travel virtually halted due to the global pandemic.

"Unlike the competition, LOT aims to maintain jobs. For this plan to succeed, it must reduce fixed costs, including payroll costs for employees who currently do not perform any activities," LOT said in a statement.

The company proposed to pay pilots and flight attendants 8,000-9,000 zlotys and 3,700 zlotys a month respectively as idle time pay. Aircrew representatives rejected the proposal and talks between management and trade unions have been suspended.

"The company will work on other proposals," LOT said.

LOT is working on a rescue plan and is likely to need state aid given that air traffic has been suspended, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said this month.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Ed Osmond)

