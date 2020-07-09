Airfreight Forwarding Market 2020-2024 | Increasing US Agricultural Export to China to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the airfreight forwarding market and it is poised to grow by 7.67 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. A.P. Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing US agricultural export to China will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing US agricultural export to China has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Airfreight forwarding market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Airfreight forwarding market is segmented as below:

End-user Manufacturing Industry Retail Industry Other Industries

Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Airfreight forwarding market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our airfreight forwarding market report covers the following areas:

Airfreight forwarding market size

Airfreight forwarding market trends

Airfreight forwarding market industry analysis

This study identifies growing e-commerce sector as one of the prime reasons driving the airfreight forwarding market growth during the next few years.

Airfreight forwarding market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the airfreight forwarding market, including some of the vendors such as A.P. Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the airfreight forwarding market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Airfreight forwarding market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist airfreight forwarding market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airfreight forwarding market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airfreight forwarding market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airfreight forwarding market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by End-user by volume placement

Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A.P. Moller Maersk AS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

